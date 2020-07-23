Classifieds 

JOBS
Ezza Nails is Hiring Nail Techs
- Great Mani / Pedi skills (1yr experience)
- Passionate customer service
- Committed to Teamwork
- Goal-oriented
Apply www.ezzanails.com/careers
Mechanical Engineer –
Applied research for products, processes, procedures plus testing for natural gas/energy indust. Tech research from initial studies and concept development thru design, instrumentation, testing/analysis, and prototype. Duties: devel concepts and detailed designs; devel prototype generation & testing; studies to support design decisions; maintain records of design per design practices and company reqs. Reqd: BS in Mech Eng pls 3 yrs exp with eng design and development; in lieu of BS + 3 yrs, MS in Mech Eng; perm US work auth. Dir inquires to Institute of Gas Technology, 1700 S. Mount Prospect Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60018, Attn: A. Russell, HR.
E-Commerce Marketing Specialist:
Assisting w/sales, customer relations at antique store spec. in European antiques & unique pieces. Target/identify buyers. Set up, manage accounts: Facebook, Instagram, Google +. Manage social media. Develop marketing strategies. Assist w/executing various campaign types through newest tech. Bachelor in Marketing. 6 months exp in any position related to marketing. Must speak Spanish. Res: Richard M Weisz Antiques, Inc. dba Antique Resources; 1741 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 60657
Northwestern Memorial Healthcare seeks Manager, Analytics for Chicago, IL
to direct & monitor standardization of analytics, data mgmt & reporting procedures for human resources in healthcare. Bachelor’s in Comp Sci+3 yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: 3yrs w/:data mgmt, reporting, analytics; ETL; data visualization; SQL Server; SSRS; SSIS; descriptive & inferential stats. Exp must incl: analytics in healthcare; HR analytics w/PeopleSoft; Recruit; Tableau; SSAS; project mgmt; process improvement. Background check & drug test req’d. Apply online: https://jobs.nm.org/
Requisition ID:REF7846V EOE
Northwestern Memorial Healthcare seeks Sr. Analysts for Chicago, IL
to maintain ERP system infrastructure & perform data control tasks which directly impact the financial reporting. Bachelor’s in Info Systems/Tech+3 yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: 3 yrs w/:PeopleSoft functional configuration, dev & app architecture; People Tools; FSCM: AP, AR, AM, e-Pro, PO, BI, GL; FSCM integration with third party systems; People Code. Exp must incl: nVision; SQL; PS Query; Integration Broker, XML/BI Publisher, UNIX, Application Designer, Configuration Manager, Excel to CI, Crystal Reports. Apply online: https://jobs.nm.org/
Requisition ID: REF7818J EOE
Senior Accountant
Prepare tax returns &financial stmts. use GAAP. Req MS in accounting, rel+2-yr exp. Resume to Steven Spector LLC, 150 S Wacker Dr #2325, Chicago IL 60606
RENTALS
Lake view area Lincoln & Damen Close to Brown line
Two flat 1st floor:Freshly painted 1 bedroom w/remodeled kitchen w/ dishwasher and bathroom. Hard floors & plenty closets space. Laundry amenities on premises with heat 1250/mo 773 369 1525
LEGAL NOTICE
Advance Rehab Network, Inc at 201 East Army Trail Road, Suite 200 Bloomingdale, Illinois 60108 will no longer participate in the Medicare program (Title XVIII of the Social Security Act) effective May 5, 2020. The agreement between Advance Rehab Network, Inc and the Secretary of Health Services will be terminated on May 5, 2020 in accordance with the provisions of the Social Security Act.
No payment will be made by the Medicare program under this agreement for covered services furnished to patients who are admitted on or after May 5, 2020.
Donna Watson Ellis
Advance Rehab Network, Inc
MARKETPLACE
Zosia’s House Cleaning
Hardworking, independent. 20+ years experience. Will clean house, apartment, office. Free estimate included. 630-290-1701
For Sale
8 Drop vans 53'
20 aluminum & combo flatbeds 48'
6 covered wagons
6 reefers 53'
DOT tested
Financing available
Call Bruce 815-674-5230 or 815-842-2888
Miracle Massage.
Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service,
Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995
PERSONALS
Tracy Guns talk
- Love to Friends
Concert, Buy CD’s, T-Shirts Available
From Your Favorite BANDS, MAUS, thank you for all your Love & Support
Love,
National Record World
Hollywood Rose
312-206-0867
773-323-5173
Fun with S. Mendez, S. Gomez, L. GaGa
GNR,
Bandman Buckethead, Aerosmith, M. Crue, ACDC, B. Sabbath. Fun with L. GaGa, J. Bieber, Gwen, Rue. T. Banks, Camilia, S. Mendez, C. Underwood, Monkeys, E. Goldberg
Love,
Hollywood Rose
GNR - Tracy Guns
312-206-0867
773-323-5137