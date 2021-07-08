Classifieds 

JOBS
Chicago Chop Shop Salon is Hiring!
Established in October 2010, Chicago Chop Shop Education Salon has been catering to a diverse clientele since its inception. Looking to Fill multiple positions in our Wicker Park studio. Employed Stylists/ Barbers, Independent Stylists/ Barbers, Front Desk/ Shampoo Assistance (licensed) are welcome to apply. We supply education, software, products and tools needed to provide modern hair services. email us your resume today and schedule an interview for tomorrow! chicagochopshop@gmail.com
VP of Implementation Services / Schaumburg, IL:
Utilize MS Project tool & Gannt charts to ensure that tasks, milestones, & deadlines of the Project as documents. Waterfall methodology to implement the Warehouse Management product installation. Send res to: Synergy North America, 11001 W. 120th Ave. Ste 400 Broomfield, CO 80021
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Manager, Data Center/Cloud Operations in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities:
Oversee the management of all Groupon Data Centers around the globe. 20% travel reqd. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R25140
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Mobile Engineer/Software Engineer in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities:
develop the code that improves our overall Android mobile customer exp. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R25160
Select Minds LLC
has multiple openings at multiple levels for the following positions:
Master’s+6 months exp./equiv.: Network Engineer (SMNE21):
TCP/IP, LAN, WAN, VLAN, and Cisco Routers.
Master’s+2 yrs/Bachelor’s+5 yrs Exp./Equiv.: Network Engineer I (SMNEI21):
TCP/IP, LAN, WAN, VLAN, and Cisco Routers.
Mail resume with job ID # to HR: 1750 E. Golf Rd., Ste 395C, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Unanticipated work site locations throughout U.S. Foreign equiv. accepted.
Financial Quantitative Analyst –
Process raw mkt data & apply financial techniques to dvlp trading strategies. Convert data into accurate & manageable data. Apply financial quantitative techniques to the processed data. Develop beta trading strategies. Back test developed trading strategies in a simulated live enviro. Monitor & analyze performance of trading strategies against real-time mkt. Monitor performance of trades. Use quantitative portfolio theory to control volatility & risk. Research & assess new data resources, tech, & analytics tools. Work is at Employer’s Office (141 W. Jackson Blvd., Suite 1486, Chicago, IL 60604) with no travel involved. Min Reqs: Masters in Financial Mathematics, Financial Engineering, or closely rltd + 3 yrs progressively responsible exp in occupations rltd to Financial Quantitative Analyst. Must have 3 yrs exp modelling financial mkts, 3 yrs exp developing financial quantitative models for trading algorithms & strategies, 3 yrs exp developing pricing models for futures, options, or exchange traded mkts, 3 yrs exp conducting simulations of financial models for trading algorithms & strategies, & 3 yrs exp back-testing quantitative models against securities, futures & options mkts. Must have 3 yrs of exp working w/ regression models, stochastic analysis, Python, C++, MATLAB, SQL, & VBA. Send resume to XAJ Capital LLC, at careers@xajcapital.com
.
Groupon,Inc. is seeking multiple Sr. Software Engineers (SE), SE IIs, SE IIIs, & SEIVs in Chicago, IL to:
develop, construct & implement the next generation of company products & features for Groupon’s web & mobile apps. Send resumes to apply@groupon.com
& ref SECH
Ladas & Parry, LLP seeks Registered Patent Agents for Chicago, IL
to prepare patent technical & design specifications/applications. Associate’s in Comp Eng/Electrical Eng/Any Eng field+3yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: 2yrs exp w/preparing & drafting patent apps; conducting international patent & registered design research for advisory analysis in patentability of an invention; performing patent & scientific literature searches & analysis relating to patentability, validity, & infringement; preparing patent clearance & freedom to operate opinions; preparing design apps; advising on patent filing strategies under U.S, Hong Kong/Chinese, & PCT for international patent filing practice. Certifications: Registered to practice before the US PTO. Send resume to: richards@ladas.net
, REF: SWY.
RESEARCH
Have you had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18?
Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu
, 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.
MARKETPLACE
2 Night Tables
12” D x 16” W x 29.5 H with marble top and brass knobs. $350.00 for both. Located in downtown Chicago for pickup
etonreg@gmail.com
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
ADULT SERVICES
EROTIC PHONE CHAT
Sexy Singles, Sweet Coeds, Hipster Gals. Only .99c. 800-Sexy Gal; 800-739-9425.
HARDCORE ADULT TALK!
Busty Babes, Ebony Hotties, Older Ladies. 866-515-3699, only $10 per call.
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995