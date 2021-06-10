Classifieds 

JOBS
The Department of Neurology & Rehabilitation, at the Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology/Physician Surgeon with the following responsibilities:
Under direction and supervision, assist department provide full-time clinical patient care in the specialties of Neurology and Neuro-Oncology to a diverse patient population, including the medically underserved, in both hospital and outpatient clinic settings. In addition to providing full-time clinical patient care, teach, train and advise medical students, residents and fellows in Neurology and Neuro-Oncology; conduct medical science research; publish scientific research findings; and perform University service and administrative duties as assigned. Requires a MD degree or its foreign equivalent; 5 yrs of training (4 yrs of Neurology residency training and 1 yr of Neuro-Oncology fellowship training); a valid Illinois medical license or eligibility for an Illinois medical license; and board certification or eligibility for certification in Neurology and Neuro-Oncology. Some travel may be periodically required for conferences, professional development, and/or local travel between worksite addresses. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 6/29/2021 to David Katz, Dept of Neurology & Rehabilitation, 912 S. Wood St., Chicago IL 60612 or via email to Davkatz@uic.edu
. The University of Illinois at Chicago is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Offers of employment by the University of Illinois may be subject to approval by the University’s Board of Trustees and are made contingent upon the candidate’s successful completion of any criminal background checks and other pre-employment assessments that may be required for the position being offered Additional information regarding such pre-employment checks and assessments may be provided as applicable during the hiring process. The University of Illinois System requires candidates selected for hire to disclose any documented finding of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment and to authorize inquiries to current and former employers regarding findings of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. For more information visit https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=4292&pageId=1411899
The Department of Pharmacology, at the Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Research Assistant Professor to assist the department with the following responsibilities:
Under direction and supervision, assist department conduct research regarding inflammatory cells in lungs; Utilize knowledge of intravital imaging to investigate mechanisms of neutrophil migration in lung tissue, the role of macrophages in tissue repair, and the mechanisms of engraftment of stem cells in specific niches; Analyze, prepare, and present research findings; Other University service as assigned. Requires a doctoral degree (Ph.D. or MD degree), or its foreign equivalent, in Pharmaceutical Science, Biological Science, Chemical Science, Materials Science, or related field of study, & 2 yrs of postdoctoral research training. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 07/06/2021 to Laura Foote, Dept of Pharmacology, 835 S Wolcott, Chicago IL 60612 or via email to ldevaney@uic.edu
. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
Adeptia, Inc. seek Software Developers for Chicago, IL location
to design sw solutions. Master’s in Comp Sci/related field +2yrs exp OR Bachelor’s in Comp Sci/related field +5yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: Exp in design of unit test cases & performance of unit test cases; writing complex database queries; data mapping; data transformation; process flow design; solution architecture; sw installation in Windows & Linux; Java; XML; xpath; xslt; JMS; RDBMS; SQL; SQL Server; MYSQL; HSQL; SQL Procedures; Oracle; Tomcat; AS2; VAN; SFTP; FTPs; PGP; OFTP; Connect Direct; HTML5; CSS3; Shell Scripting; Javascript; ExtJs; EDI X12; EDIFACT; XQuery; XSL-FO; XSD; SharePoint; DFS; Eclipse; Putty. Travel req’d up to 10%. 40% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: HR.US@adeptia.com
RF:MN.
exp U.S. Services Inc. is seeking an Architectural Designer in Chicago, IL
to understand & carry out the design process. 10% local travel reqd. Apply at www.exp.com, search for job# 102047.
G Media Lab, LLC. seeks a Video Editor.
Mail resume 1521 W. Haddon Ave, Chicago, IL.
Groupon, Inc. is seeking multiple Software Development Engineers (SDE), SDE IIs, SDE IIIs & SDE IVs in Chicago, IL to:
dvlp, construct & implement the next generation of company products & features for Groupon’s web & mobile apps. Send resumes to apply@groupon.com
and reference SDECH
Tian Represent, LLC. seeks a Video Editor.
Mail resume 2943 S. Bonfield St. Chicago, IL.
USG Corporation is seeking an IT Lead in Chicago, IL with the following requirements:
Bachelors degree in Computer Science and/or Engineering or related field or foreign equivalent degree. Required Skills: Use Oracle PL/SQL, Oracle Forms Builder, Oracle Report Builder, Workflow builder, JDeveloper, TOAD, Unix, XML/BI Publisher to customize or enhance Oracle E-Business system to meet stake holder requirement (5 yrs). Prepare technical, functional design document per Oracle AIM Methodology using Microsoft VISIO Professional, PowerPoint and Word applications and document test cases using HP Quality Center Tool (5 yrs). Support BI, Salesforce, GetPaid, and other application systems integrated with Oracle E-Business Applications (5 yrs). Assist in overseeing analysis, design, and development of new applications and enhancements to existing applications built using Oracle PL/SQL, JDeveloper, WebADI, Informatica, WebMethods (5 yrs). Please visit www.usg.com/careers
to view the entire job description and apply.
Sr. Consultants I, Kildeer, IL:
Gather, validate & analyze client data as it relates to project needs. Develop, customize & implement PLM software to be utilized by end-client. Plan, execute & manage software upgrades w/in clients software. Job duties can be performed from home. Travel/reloc to var unanticipated locs. Send res to: Archer Grey, LLC, 23306 Providence Drive, Kildeer, IL 60047.
Principal Scientist –
Duties: plan, perform mech testing of polymeric/metallic materials used in gas distribution systems; operate test instruments for measurement of material properties, destructive testing; devel/calibrate constitutive models for use in finite element method simulations; perform Multiphysics simulations and analyze result; engineer customized test rigs that incl mech, elec, control elements; participate in industry orgs; safety training and apply safety standards. Reqd: BS in Mech Eng pls 2 yrs exp w modeling impact of hydrogen on metallic and non-metallic piping systems, heavy hydrocarbon permeation phenomenon related to polymeric piping systems, and 3D optical measurement systems for validation of material constitutive models in full-scale testing. Must have perm US work auth. Dir inquires to Institute of Gas Technology, 1700 S. Mount Prospect Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60018, Attn: A. Russell, HR.
Buss Tax Sr. Assoc. – (Chicago, IL) RSM US LLP:
Adv’se multinat’nl corps, pvt’ly held compn’s, partn’rshps, & pvt. eq’ty firms on the tax asp’cts of plann’ng, strctur’ng, & exct’ng M&A trnsct’ns. Reqs: Bach’s in Accnt’ng, Buss Admin, Fin. or rltd fld; 2 yrs’ of exp as a Tax Srvcs Sr or rltd pos, & must incl: Prep & file Fed’rl & st’te tax ret’rns us’ng GoSystem – ass’t mngm’nt, bank’ng & ins’rnce indstr’s; Update & test the K-1 Suite (fed’rl & state apportionment/tax calculat’ns for K-1 report’ng) to incr’se effic’ncy & automat’n of tax return/K-1 prep’ng proc’ss; Idntify & resolve tech’cl issues with clnts relat’ng to Partn’rshps (Form 1065), S corps (Form 1120S) and C corps (Form 1120). Mail resumes to: Attn: C Volkening – Ref # 2243, 30 S. Wacker Dr, Ste. 3300, Chicago, IL, 60606.
IT BILLING SYSTEMS ANALSYST (CHICAGO, IL):
MAIL RESUME TO EVELYN OLSON, INTELIQUENT INC, 550 W. ADAMS ST, STE# 900, CHICAGO, IL 60661.
MARKETPLACE
Create a Better Life for Yourself and Help Others Do the Same.
Call or Text (302) 268-8006 or Visit: www.LAVDirect.com Referral code- 814246. stevensjoseph2011@hotmail.com
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995
EROTIC PHONE CHAT
Sexy Singles, Sweet Coeds, Hipster Gals. Only .99c. 800-Sexy Gal; 800-739-9425.
HARDCORE ADULT TALK!
Busty Babes, Ebony Hotties, Older Ladies. 866-515-3699, only $10 per call.