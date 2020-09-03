Classifieds 

JOBS
Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism, Media and IMC, Evanston, IL. Position: Assistant Professor.
Duties: teach, advise students, conduct & publish research. Required: PhD in Marketing, outstanding research record, excellent recommendations, teaching ability. Send CV, research papers & 2 reference letters to robin-young@northwestern.edu
. AA/EOE.
Healthier Tomorrows, LLC seeks Registered Dietitian for locations in Chicago & Evanston, IL:
Provide nutrition assessments, nutrition counseling w/specialization in eating disorder treatment. Reqs. Bachelor’s in nutrition & dietetics; IL dietitian nutritionist lic. & 3-yrs exp in job offrd or position using dietitian nutritionist lic. Send CV to M. Campbell, 561 W. Diversey Pkwy., Ste. 219 Chicago, IL 60614
TransMarket Operations LLC seeks Jr. Algorithmic Traders for Chicago, IL
to analyze & dev quantitative models tailored to the fundamentals of specific fin markets. Master’s in Math/Stat/Physics/any Eng field+2yrs exp OR Bachelor’s in Math/Stat/Physics/any Eng field+5yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: dev & maintaining quantitative algorithms/libraries; C/C++; Performing statistical data analysis w/Python (Numpy, Pandas, Scipy, Scikit-Learn); MATLAB/R; Machine Learning; Time Series Analysis; Stochastic Process; Linear Regression; Principle Component Analysis; Feature Eng; sw dev; sw testing. Apply online: http://www.transmarketgroup.com/careers/
Ref:: DS-025
Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks a Senior Software Engineer
responsible for the design/configuration/testing/implementation/standardization governance/documentation & ongoing maintenance/monitoring & refinement of our software Relativity, using C#.NET/PowerShell & Microsoft Azure to perform hands on work w/Engineering team members. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com
, to be considered, reference Job ID: 20-9005 in the subject line.
Do you need a new salon home?
T. Salon and Gallery is looking for a stylist. We're a warm and welcoming Lincoln Square neighborhood salon that provide quality hair services at affordable prices. No attitude, no pretense, just a fun environment and great work. We are following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You? We're looking for you to complement our team's strong work ethic, have an ability to take your own initiative, and enjoy working as a part of a team. We want you to have a following. Got what it takes? Contact Tori (773) 682-5255 or Teresa at 773-490-0650.
Seeking Females for Modeling
I'm a novice photographer seeking females for a fine art photo shoot to update my portfolio. No previous experience necessary. All pictures will remain private. Must be over 18+ with valid I.D. Paying 100/hr. Email jgolgoq@gmail.com
.
Reliance Security Services is conducting a Job Fair
for all unarmed and armed security officers from September 1 to September 30. Our address is: 5744 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60634. We will be interviewing Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM. Bring all your security credentials and wear a mask. With any questions, email the Office Manager at m.eliyasevych@reliancesecyrityonline.com
.
The Dept of Periodontics, at the Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metro area, is seeking a full-time Clinical Assistant Professor
to assist the dept. with the following responsibilities: Under direction & supervision, assist department to provide clinical & didactic instruction to pre-doctoral & dental students in the areas of Dentistry, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Teach topics such as periodontal anatomy, periodontal health & disease, non-surgical & surgical therapy, & implant dentistry. Provide clinical dental patient care to a diverse patient population, conduct medical science research, collaborate w/ faculty to develop an interdisciplinary curriculum, & provide University service as assigned. Requires a DDS or DMD degree or its foreign equivalent, plus 3 yrs of Periodontics training & hold or be eligible to hold an IL dental license. Travel may periodically be required for conferences & professional development. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 10/1/2020 to Colleen Scroll, Dept of Periodontics, 801 S Paulina St, Chicago IL 60612 or via email to glascott@uic.edu
UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
PHP Developer (CRM) –
Resp for team-oriented collaborative devel. Duties: maintain functionalities of robust custom order mgmt system (OMS) using OOP and MVC; keep code clean, tested, organized by following devel standards with use of Git and PHPUnit; optimize routing/pricing using logistics algorithms, Google Maps API, and third party load APIs; improve conversion rates by utilizing Google Tag Manager and Google Analytics APIs; maintain custom connection between OMS and QuickBooks Web Connector; communicate w invested parties to improve performance of the OMS; integrate with third party APIs using REST and SOAP; build out user interface using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, AJAX and Web sockets. Reqd: BS in Comp Sci or related field; 2 yrs exp with PHP, LEMP stack, relational databases and writing queries, HTML(5), JavaScript/jQuery, CSS(3), provisioning and configuring VPS’s, and version control; 2 yrs exp developing and implementing front-end, back-end, security, and merchant connections for e-commerce. Exp may be concurrent. Must have perm US work auth. Contact K. Bularzik, HR, Digital Initiatives, LLC, 2211 Butterfield Rd., Downers Grove, IL 60515.
MARKETPLACE
Zosia’s House Cleaning
Hardworking, independent. 20+ years experience. Will clean house, apartment, office. Free estimate included. 630-290-1701
PROTECT YOUR FAMILY 1ST -
Will your life insurance company pay you 70% - 90% of your policy's face value should you suffer a qualifying chronic illness or critical injury?* If you answered “NO”, call us today at 312-884-9986 and request a brochure on "Understanding Life Insurance with Living Benefits". Or visit www.GetStartedWithLivingBenefits.com.
*Terms and conditions may apply.
GRC Roofing and Construction.
Free estimate. Roofing, tuckpointing, and junk removal. 773-512-3153
PERSONALS
Dominick D. rocks Tracy Guns talk -
WILD WEEKEND of GNR & Aerosmith. J. Perry asks where are you? Camilia C., A. Grande, L. GaGa, B. Spears, Izzy A., Hailee S. The Boys are looking for you.... Duran Duran, Bowie, ACDC, Justin Bieber, Tone & I
Love
Britney Beach
Hollywood Rose
312-206-0867
773-323-5173
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service,
Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995