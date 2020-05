Classifieds 

Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995

Guaranteed Rate Inc. seeks Systems Engineers for Chicago, IL to design, deploy, maintain, & support a full stack of Atlassian tools in server, cloud, & data center implementations. Bachelor’s in Comp Sci +5yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: 5yrs exp: Enterprise scaling of Atlassian Tools; admin, dev, installation & deployment of Jira, Jira service desk & confluence; writing custom Jira APIs; upgrade & create custom plugins. Exp must include: Artifactory; Jenkins; working in financial/banking domain. Background Check req’d. Send resume to: https://careers.rate.com/ , Ref: SV

Pragma Edge Inc seeks Master’s + 1 yr. exp/equiv.: Sterling Integrator Programmer I (PSIPI19). Sterling B2B Integrator, SEAS, IBM Control Center, IBM Sterling Secure Proxy, IBM PEM, C#, ASP.NET, ADO.Net, VBScript, JSON, JavaScript, REST, SOAP.Mail resume with job ID # to HR:500 Lake Cook Rd, Suite 350, Deerfield, IL 60015. Unanticipated work site locations throughout U.S. Foreign equiv. accepted.

Test Engineer, Brighton Solutions Inc, Schaumburg, IL. Develop test plans. Provide vendor & field personnel support. Troubleshoot UE issues. Develop test scenarios to provide UE KPI test procedures & results. Reqs: Bach in Info & Comm Eng, Comp Sci or related, or foreign equiv, +5 yrs progressive exp in development of test plans in mobile industry. Exp must include use of QXDM, Bugzilla, Wireshark & Jira, LTE & Android tech. Various unanticipated U.S. job locations per client assignment. Details at https://brighton.solutions/ . Send resume to kurt@brighton.solutions.

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!