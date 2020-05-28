Classifieds 

Jobs
Test Engineer, Brighton Solutions Inc, Schaumburg, IL. Develop test plans. Provide vendor & field personnel support. Troubleshoot UE issues. Develop test scenarios to provide UE KPI test procedures & results. Reqs: Bach in Info & Comm Eng, Comp Sci or related, or foreign equiv, +5 yrs progressive exp in development of test plans in mobile industry. Exp must include use of QXDM, Bugzilla, Wireshark & Jira, LTE & Android tech. Various unanticipated U.S. job locations per client assignment. Details at https://brighton.solutions/
. Send resume to kurt@brighton.solutions.
Pragma Edge Inc seeks Master’s + 1 yr. exp/equiv.: Sterling Integrator Programmer I (PSIPI19). Sterling B2B Integrator, SEAS, IBM Control Center, IBM Sterling Secure Proxy, IBM PEM, C#, ASP.NET, ADO.Net, VBScript, JSON, JavaScript, REST, SOAP.Mail resume with job ID # to HR:500 Lake Cook Rd, Suite 350, Deerfield, IL 60015. Unanticipated work site locations throughout U.S. Foreign equiv. accepted.
Guaranteed Rate Inc. seeks Systems Engineers for Chicago, IL to design, deploy, maintain, & support a full stack of Atlassian tools in server, cloud, & data center implementations. Bachelor’s in Comp Sci +5yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: 5yrs exp: Enterprise scaling of Atlassian Tools; admin, dev, installation & deployment of Jira, Jira service desk & confluence; writing custom Jira APIs; upgrade & create custom plugins. Exp must include: Artifactory; Jenkins; working in financial/banking domain. Background Check req’d. Send resume to: https://careers.rate.com/
, Ref: SV
