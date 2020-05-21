Classifieds 

Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995

IMC Americas, Inc. seeks a Trading Lead in Chicago, IL for Fixed Income, Commodities, Currencies (FICC) broker team. Requires a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Physics, Business Administration, or related quantitative and analytical field plus 5 years of experience in proprietary trading. Must have some experience improving volatility valuation for pricing options to improve the profitability of high-frequency trading strategies; analyzing global macro and financial market data to identify new markets and strategies; mentoring cross-functional teams of traders, developers and quants in the implementation of new trading strategies. Interested candidates should send resume to: talent@imc-chicago.com with “Trading Lead” in subject line.

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!