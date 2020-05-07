 Classifieds | Classified advertising | Chicago Reader

May 14, 2020 Reader | Classified advertising

Classifieds 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

Jobs
Accounting Manager: Arlington Hts IL. Analyze financial info, prep financial reports to determine assets, liabilities, profit, loss, tax liability, other financial activities. Develop, document recordkeeping & accounting systems, making use of current comp tech. Compute taxes owed, prep tax returns, in compliance w/ payment, reporting, or other tax requirements. Exp w/Excel, Quickbooks. Interacts w/employees, subcontractors. Bachelor’s in Accounting or Economics, 1 yr exp as an accountant or any other position related to accounting. Must speak Polish. Res: Optros Property Solutions Corp, fax 872 222 1060
LanzaTech Inc, seeks a Automation Scientist in Skokie, IL to manage and operate LanzaTech’s biofoundry. Req. MS + 2 or BS + 5 yrs exp. Mail resume to: (LanzaTech Inc), Attn: Chris Gesselle, 8045 Lamon Ave Suite 400, Skokie, IL 60077. Must reference Job Title: Automation Scientist; Code: 000054. EOE.


Marketplace
Adult Services

Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic
Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be
21+. Credit/Debit Cards
Accepted. All Fetishes and
Fantasies Are Welcomed.
Personal, Private and
Discrete. 773-935-4995

More Classified advertising »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation