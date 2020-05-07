Classifieds 

Jobs



Accounting Manager: Arlington Hts IL. Analyze financial info, prep financial reports to determine assets, liabilities, profit, loss, tax liability, other financial activities. Develop, document recordkeeping & accounting systems, making use of current comp tech. Compute taxes owed, prep tax returns, in compliance w/ payment, reporting, or other tax requirements. Exp w/Excel, Quickbooks. Interacts w/employees, subcontractors. Bachelor’s in Accounting or Economics, 1 yr exp as an accountant or any other position related to accounting. Must speak Polish. Res: Optros Property Solutions Corp, fax 872 222 1060







LanzaTech Inc, seeks a Automation Scientist in Skokie, IL to manage and operate LanzaTech’s biofoundry. Req. MS + 2 or BS + 5 yrs exp. Mail resume to: (LanzaTech Inc), Attn: Chris Gesselle, 8045 Lamon Ave Suite 400, Skokie, IL 60077. Must reference Job Title: Automation Scientist; Code: 000054. EOE.





Marketplace

