Classifieds 

Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC seeks Director, Strategic Pricing to work in Chicago, IL & lead pricing strategy and execution for the US Retail and Foodservice businesses within Kraft Heinz. Degree & commensurate exp. req'd. Apply online: kraftheinzcompany.com/applyNA.html at # R-27304





Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is seeking a Senior Risk Analyst in Chicago, IL with the following requirements: Masters degree in Finance, Financial Engineering, Statistics or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 2 years of related experience. Required skills: design and develop risk models and perform model testing and validation using R, SAS, or Excel (Macro); conduct statistical analyses such as linear regression, logistic regression, and hypothesis testing using statistical tools, such as R or SAS; develop and streamline reporting by leveraging business intelligence tools and programing languages such as SQL and VBA (2 yrs); use Microsoft Access and SQL Server Management Studio to design, validate, and maintain SQL code used in ad hoc and regular analysis (2 yrs).

Please submit resume to recruiting@fhlbc.com





Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is seeking a Senior Software Developer in Chicago, IL with the following requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 3 years of related experience. Required skills: research, design, architect and test system-level software for Web Application development using C#, .Net, HTML, and JavaScript (2 yrs); provide Microsoft SQL Server project life-cycle, including system design, development, implementation, enhancement, support and analysis using Microsoft SQL Server, and Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio (2 yrs); establish, maintain, and enforce coding standards for object-oriented application design, development and maintenance using C#, Visual Studio, and TFS (version control system) (2 yrs); implement Model View Controller design pattern using Java.

Please submit resume to recruiting@fhlbc.com





