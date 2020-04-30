 Classifieds | Classified advertising | Chicago Reader

Classified advertising

Classifieds 

Jobs

Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC seeks Director, Strategic Pricing to work in Chicago, IL & lead pricing strategy and execution for the US Retail and Foodservice businesses within Kraft Heinz. Degree & commensurate exp. req'd. Apply online: kraftheinzcompany.com/applyNA.html at # R-27304

Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is seeking a Senior Risk Analyst in Chicago, IL with the following requirements: Masters degree in Finance, Financial Engineering, Statistics or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 2 years of related experience. Required skills: design and develop risk models and perform model testing and validation using R, SAS, or Excel (Macro); conduct statistical analyses such as linear regression, logistic regression, and hypothesis testing using statistical tools, such as R or SAS; develop and streamline reporting by leveraging business intelligence tools and programing languages such as SQL and VBA (2 yrs); use Microsoft Access and SQL Server Management Studio to design, validate, and maintain SQL code used in ad hoc and regular analysis (2 yrs).
Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is seeking a Senior Software Developer in Chicago, IL with the following requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 3 years of related experience. Required skills: research, design, architect and test system-level software for Web Application development using C#, .Net, HTML, and JavaScript (2 yrs); provide Microsoft SQL Server project life-cycle, including system design, development, implementation, enhancement, support and analysis using Microsoft SQL Server, and Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio (2 yrs); establish, maintain, and enforce coding standards for object-oriented application design, development and maintenance using C#, Visual Studio, and TFS (version control system) (2 yrs); implement Model View Controller design pattern using Java.
Marketplace
70% off complete trading library consist of all necessary explanation of fundamental and technical analysis for stocks commodities and options . Barry 224-616-1308

Adult Services
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic
Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be
21+. Credit/Debit Cards
Accepted. All Fetishes and
Fantasies Are Welcomed.
Personal, Private and
Discrete. 773-935-4995

