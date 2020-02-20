Classifieds 

JOBS



TWO POSITIONS

Systems Analyst: Responsible for design and implementation of client server and system applications, as well as overseeing application architecture development and production support. Park Ridge, IL. Send resume to Peterson Technology Partners, Inc., 1030 West Higgins Road, Suite 230, Park Ridge, IL 60068, Attn: J. Johnson.



Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Senior Data Analyst in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities: create & maintain data warehouse jobs to help generate/maintain database tables & up to 5% travel reqd. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R23153



Quicket Solutions, Inc. is seeking a Senior Software Architect in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities: design & build advanced test-driven apps for Android & Windows WPF .NET Framework. Plse email your resume to careers@quicketsolutions.com. Please ref 071592 in the subject line.



Seeking college educated for permanent part-time employment in Evanston working with children and adults in a visual training program. Will train. Additionally, administrative assistant responsibilities including QuickBooks. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and Saturday morning, 15-20 hours per week. Send resume to jeffgetzell@sbcglobal.net



Social Justice Reporting Fellowship

The Chicago Reader, the city’s illustrious free alt-weekly, is hiring a Social Justice Reporting Fellow to continue our award-winning news and investigative coverage. The ideal candidate will have news reporting experience, a nuanced understanding of the social justice issues our city confronts, and a commitment to social impact journalism.

The yearlong, full-time fellowship will be based out of our office in Bronzeville. The Fellow will finish the year with an outstanding portfolio of clips and with the know-how to navigate different career paths in today’s journalism ecosystem.

The compensation package includes full benefits and a salary of $38,000. Please send a resume, cover letter summarizing your experience and what makes you the ideal candidate, and clips—either as links or attachments—to careers@chicagoreader.com. The deadline for applications is 11:59 PM Friday, March 13.

Diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. The Reader is committed to creating a collaborative environment that celebrates the diversity of our staff. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.



LEGAL NOTICES



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003125 on February 4, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of DIVINELY ORDERED LIFE CELEBRATIONS with the business located at 3265 W. PALMER STREET UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60647 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: CYNTHIA-VAL CHAPMAN 3265 W. PALMER STREET UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60647, USA



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Alberto Alonso Blazquez to Alberto Alonso. Court Date April 13, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000200



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from JULIO RANGEL RIVERA JR to DeLuca Ethan Amasiano Court Date April 13, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000222



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003048 on January 22, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of GARRETT’S IRISH DANCE GOODS with the business located at 3640 N. KEDZIE AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60618 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: MARY LANGE 3640 N. KEDZIE AVE, CHICAGO IL 60618, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003121 on February 4, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of Salon V Rose with the business located at 6309 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago, IL, 60639 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Susan Narvaez, 3404 W. Shakespeare, Chicago, IL, 60647



ADULT SERVICES



Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995



PERSONALS



Hollywood Rose, Tracy Guns, Dominick DeFanso rocks sexy guys

Guns N Roses, Aerosmith, M.Crue

B. Sabbath, ACDC, J. Bieber

Pretty Girls – L. Ga, Britney S.

Gwen, Rock Star Bunny, Tone &I

Blackish

Love,

Britney Beach;

Guns N Rose

312-206-0867

773-323-5173



Allison: Please call Donald. 872-777-7551