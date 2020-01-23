Classifieds 

JOBS



Structural Engineer I - WSP USA - Chicago, IL: Prfrmng strctrl analysis, dsgn, plan prep for bridges and/or transport strctrs & prfrm bridge inspctns, assessmnts & prep of reports. Req.s: Bach deg in civil engg or rel. 1 yr exp as a research asst or rel. Exp must incl: Prfrm linear/nonlinear finite element analysis on various types of bridges inc bascule, cable stayed, railroad bridges, etc. Modeling of advncd & envrntly-frndly matrl inc UHPC, FRP, RSPC. Damage Detectn & hlth monitoring using finite element analysis w/o visual inspctn. Familiar w Artificial Neural Ntwrks. Prfrm Fatigue life analysis of Sign Trusses. Send resumes to Attn: Kelly Sheil, 33301 Ninth Ave So, Ste 300, Federal Way, WA 98003 - REQ: 2730



LEGAL NOTICES



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19002831 on December 18, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of JAK SPEECH AND LANGUAGE SERVICES with the business located at: 21 E. HURON, #2002, CHICAGO, IL 60611. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: JAMIE A. KURZMAN 21 E. HURON, #2002 CHICAGO, IL 60611, USA.



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Jason Bradley Medalis to Emma Jaye Medalis Court Date February 19, 2020, 1:30 PM in Courtroom #203 Case # 20195009339



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19002862 on December 26, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of FIT COPYWRITING with the business located at 1100 North Dearborn Street Apt 615, Chicago, IL 60610.



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Cheryl Marie Malden to Malden Cheryl Marie Court Date March 03, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1707 Case # 2020CONC000008



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Jeffrey Raynard Sanders to Sanders Jeffrey Raynard Court Date March 11, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000029



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20002981 on January 15, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of P AND M HOME SERVICES with the business located at 328 OAKMONT DR, BARTLETT, IL 60103 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: PAUL SOCKI 328 OAKMONT DR, BARTLETT, IL 60103, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001590 on June 18, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of MACK FINANCIAL SPECIALISTAL COMPANY with the business located at 7116 S. CORNELL AVE APT 2B, CHICAGO, IL 60649 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: WILLIAM E. MCNEAL 7116 S. CORNELL AVE APT 2B CHICAGO, IL 60649, USA



MARKETPLACE



New HP Computer–Intel. 22 in. One PC. Brand New, Never Been Used. Bought Winter of 2019. Asking Price $450.00. Cash/Money Order–Only. Call Between 9:00am-12:00pm or 1:00pm-4:00pm. Call Anytime for William–1(773)643-9858.



New Brother Genuine Ink/Toner Copier/Printer. TN-730 Standard Yield Toner Cartridge. TN-760 High Yield Cartridge. MFC-L27100W, Brand New, Summer 2019. New Ink Cartridge, (Value $100.50 in Store). Asking Price $398.00, Cash/Money Order–Only. Call Between 9:00am-12:00pm or 1:00pm-4:00pm. Call Anytime for William–1(773)643-9858.



Used Canon–#104 Cartridge. Image Class–Model #D420. Get 1,000-2,000 Copies when updated. Used Cartridge in Machine. Asking Price $75.00, Cash/Money Order–Only. Call Between 9:00am-12:00pm or 1:00pm-4:00pm. Call Anytime for William–1(773)643-9858.



PERSONALS



“Christian/Non-Christian Ladies!” To Be My Girlfriend–Must Be Beautiful. Big Bodyparts–Good Character/Relation, Trustworthy, Age 30-60–All Comers Accepted by Calling: William today at 1(708)850-6017.



SERVICES



Psychic Reader Grace. LoveLifePsychic.com. 213-608-7958. In all matters of life, such as love, marriage, business, whatever your problem, big or small. Call now! Tomorrow might be too late.



ADULT SERVICES



Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995