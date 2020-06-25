Classifieds 

JOBS



Junior Designer: Childs-Dreyfus Group in Chicago seeks Jr. Designer to work in all design project stages. Req: Bach degree in Interior design, architecture or related field & 2 yrs exp., incl. one yr. exp. using Revit 3D prog, Adobe Photoshop, Autocad, Powerpoint, and MS Office. Email resume to EA@childsdreyfus.com, “Jr. Designer” in subject line.



Senior Engineer– (Chicago, IL) WSP USA Inc: use knowl of railroad industry design concepts, standards, & practices, to create track design packages, incl design conceptualization. Req.s: Master’s in civil engng or related. 1 yr exp as an assistant engineer, engineer I, engineer II or related. Exp must incl: developing design drawings incl alignments, profiles, & cross-sections using microstation, powerrail, & autocad civil 3d. Writing & reviewing technical specs & contractual docs. Applying track & signal design concepts to passenger & freight rail projects. Monitoring schedule of freight railroad & transit projects throughout their life-cycle using primavera p6. Exp'd in working on the railroad & able to inspect & assess rail infrastructure components in the field. Send resumes to Attn: Matthew Beatus, One Penn Plaza, 4th floor, New York, NY 10119 REQ: 2735



The Office of Budget & Financial Analysis at the Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area is seeking a full-time Assistant Director, Budget and Financial Analysis to assist the department w/ the following responsibilities: Under direction & supervision, assist department in providing central oversight to the collection of University-wide budget data required to produce budget summaries. Perform various reconciliations to ensure the budget development system data aligns w/ agreed-upon budget targets at the unit & University level. Review budgeted revenue & expenditure data to ensure that budgets are balanced. Serve as the primary central budget analyst to a portfolio of assigned units. Assist in managing budget-related accounting entries in fund-based accounting system. Assist w/ or lead the preparation of various annual financial reports, including annual financial summaries. Perform complex analyses, reconciliations, & quality control steps to ensure products are consistent & reliable. Develop predictive models to analyze financial consequences of policy or program changes to provide relevant management insight & policy options. Requires a Master's degree or its foreign equivalent in Accounting or related field of study as well as a minimum of 3 yrs experience in accounting, budgeting, financial analysis, forecasting, and/or financial modeling. Minimum of 2 yrs experience using advanced reporting software to create large and complex custom queries, data sets, & financial reports, & minimum 2 yrs experience using large and complex data sets to develop standard & ad hoc reports in a variety of formats to a high degree of accuracy. No travel is required. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 7/19/2020 to Susan Ramirez, Ofc. of Budget & Financial Analysis, 601 S Morgan St, Chicago IL 60607 or via email to ssramir@uic.edu. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.



Software Engineer

RedMane Technology LLC seeks Software Engineer in Chicago, IL to work as a member of mCase product team following Agile Software Development Life Cycle. Mail resume to Anna McGinty at RedMane Technology LLC, 8614 W Catalpa Ave, Ste. 1001, Chicago, IL 60656. Must reference job code RP54. EOE.



Computer Programmer

Writing computer-programming code as required to meet clients' goals and contracted services, including developing and maintaining the program for end-users, and creating and designing software architecture and desktop/web systems, writing code to integrate into existing client software, creating innovative functionality for the existing program, operating and maintain the system, providing continuous improvement to the application, testing and documenting the system once the program is migrated to a test or staging environment and performing integration and system testing, testing software performance to ensure the delivery of an accurate, functional, and satisfactory product, conducting user acceptance testing, consulting with managerial and technical personnel to clarify project goals, to identify problems and suggest changes, identifying and gathering user requirements, analyzing user and customer needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of the design. Mail résumé to Amgaabaatar Purevjal, iCodice LLC, 5005 Newport Dr, Suite# 505, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008



Communications Director: Promote Public Image for organization. Arrange for student internships & collaboration w/ US Universities. Prep select materials for release to media & donors. reqd: Bach's deg in journalism, communications, or rel fld. Resumes to: Kyiv Mohyla Foundation of America, P.O. Box 46009, Chicago, IL 60646.





PERSONALS



ADULT SERVICES



