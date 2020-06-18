Classifieds 

JOBS The Department of Economics at the University of Illinois at Chicago, located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor of Economics to assist the department to teach, conduct research, and provide service to the Department, College, University and the scholarly community. Assigned to teach both undergraduate and graduate courses in the fields of Labor and Applied Micro-Economics. Mentor and advise students in the Economics Department. Conduct research in Micro-Economics and Labor Economics; publish and present research findings. Support departmental committees and perform University service as assigned. Travel not required. Requires a doctorate degree in Economics, or related field, or its foreign equivalent. For fullest consideration, please submit a CV, cover letter, and 3 references to the attention of the Search Coordinator via email at jsifz@uic.edu, or via mail at University of Illinois at Chicago, Department of Economics, 601 S Morgan Street, Chicago, IL 60607. The University of Illinois is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. The University of Illinois may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. ADULT SERVICES Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995

