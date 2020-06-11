Classifieds 

JOBS



The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign seeks a Management Engineer in the Utilities and Energy Services Division of University Facilities and Services in Champaign, Illinois. Duties: Provide engineering management for the safe, reliable and cost-efficient operation of the utility production and distribution systems. Major duties and responsibilities include: perform consistently with the vision, mission, values, and guiding principles established by facilities & services; supervise personnel including crafts and trades, establishing work priorities, recommending budget priorities, and adherence to established budget. Supervision duties include supervising electrician shop 25 foreman. Develop and maintain effective working relationships with university, campus, and departmental officials/staff to promote the success of established university and facilities and services objectives and goals; other related duties or projects as assigned by the director of Utilities and Energy Services. Full-time. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or related. Three (3) years' experience as a project engineer, associate engineer or related. Experience must include: working in a utility industry; managing & supporting electrical utility projects, working with electrical systems, transmission and distribution systems, transmission and distribution engineering projects, working with electrical one line diagrams and documentations. Registration or eligibility for registration as a professional engineer in Illinois. To apply: Send letter of application and resume to: Keri Frederick, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Facilities and Services, 1501 S. Oak Street, Champaign, IL 61820. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer.



Loyola University Chicago is seeking a Professor of Philosophy in Chicago, IL to Teach seminars for grad students in Ph.D. Program. Plse send resume to Mwaymac@luc.edu & ref job 052866.



Arthur J. Gallagher Service Company, LLC in Chicago, IL seeks an ETL Architect to design & develop solutions to support reporting, analytic, & warehouse needs. Reqs. MS+2 or BS+5yrs exp.; Mail resume to: Attn: HR (000247), 2850 Golf Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Must Ref Job Title: ETL Architect. EOE.



Encore Consulting Services, Inc. IL-based IT Solutions company, has multiple openings for Business Analyst (for locations nationwide): Recommend, plan, and execute integrated system solutions for complex projects. Responsibilities include: Be engaged in all stages of the software development life cycle (SDLC) to ensure compliance to Project Specifications. Req: U.S. Master’s dgr in C.Sci, CIS, IT or rltd +2 yrs exp. Mail resume to Encore Consulting Services, Inc., Attn HR, 1701 E Woodfield Road, STE 910, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Travel and relocation possible to various unanticipated client locations throughout the U.S.



The Department of Disability & Human Development at the University of Illinois at Chicago, located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistive Technology Specialist to assist department with research, development, maintenance & education regarding assistive technology. Conduct presentations & demonstrations to educate individuals with disabilities on topics such as maintenance of assistive technology equipment, access methods, assistive technology funding policies, costs, & options of assistive technology that are available to maximize independence. Assess the abilities of these individuals in their home, school, or work environment to determine the most appropriate equipment options to overcome barriers to their independence goals, specifically with computer access technology. Evaluate for the most appropriate combination of assistive technology. Maintain knowledge of computers, adaptive hardware and software, tablets, smartphones, and applications for individuals with disabilities. Develop custom devices or design modifications to existing equipment, obtain prior approval from appropriate funding agencies, provide any necessary follow-up services. Regular travel to client home, school, & work locations required. Travel to conferences & professional development opportunities may also be required. Requires a bachelor’s degree in Bioengineering, Occupational Therapy, or related field, or its foreign equivalent. For fullest consideration, submit a CV, cover letter, and 3 references to the attention of the Search Coordinator via email at khaasen@uic.edu. The University of Illinois is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. The University of Illinois may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.



Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995