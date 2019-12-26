Classifieds 

JOBS



Groupon, Inc. is seeking multiple Managers, Software Engineering & Engineering Managers in Chicago, IL to: develop, construct & implement the next generation of company products & features for Groupon’s web & mobile apps. Send resumes to apply@groupon.com & ref MGRCH8



HELP WANTED: Development Associate. Job available at the Chicago Reader for someone with experience in development at nonprofit organizations. Media experience a bonus. Chicago connections also desired. A hands-on job building a fundraising/development arm of the Chicago Reader newspaper, a legacy free weekly founded in 1971. Send resume and cover letter by Dec. 20 to: tbaim@chicagoreader.com.

HELP WANTED: Graphic Designer. Part-time position at the Chicago Reader creating editorial and marketing content for print and digital. Media experience preferred, passion for visual storytelling required. Ideal candidate has a degree in graphic design or equivalent experience, proficiency in InDesign CC 2019 and Photoshop CC 2019 (Bridge a plus), and strong typography and organization skills. Hourly rate based on experience. Send resume and portfolio to: careers@chicagoreader.com.

