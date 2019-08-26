The complete schedule of the 2019 Chicago Jazz Festival 

Freddy Cole plays the Pritzker Pavilion Tribute to Nat "King" Cole with Lionel Cole, joined by guitarist Sam Raderman, bassist Elias Bailey, and drummer Jay Sawyer, on Thursday at 7:45 PM.

Allen Lyons

Thursday, August 29

Chicago Cultural Center

Claudia Cassidy Theater

11 AM–noon Red Rose Ragtime Band, programmed in collaboration with the Illiana Club of Traditional Jazz

12:15–1:15 PM Anton Hatwich Trio, programmed in collaboration with Elastic Arts

1:45–2:45 PM Mai Sugimoto Quartet, programmed in collaboration with Asian Improv Arts Midwest

3:15–4:15 PM John Wojciechowski, programmed in collaboration with the Jazz Record Art Collective

Preston Bradley Hall

11 AM-noon What Is This Thing Called Jazz? Trumpeters Corey Wilkes and Pharez Whitted in conversation with pianist Miguel de la Cerna (and in performance with bassist Micah Collier and drummer Jeremiah Collier)

12:30–1:30 PM Alexis Lombre Quintet, programmed in collaboration with the Hyde Park Jazz Society

2–3 PM Tribute to Joseph Jarman, Alvin Fielder, and Saalik Ziyad, programmed in collaboration with the AACM (saxophonist Ernest Dawkins leads a group with vocalist Dee Alexander, pianist and singer Alexis Lombre, saxophonist Ed House, flutist and singer Taalib-Din Ziyad, bassist Adam Zanolini, percussionist Art "Turk" Burton, and drummers Avreeayl Ra and Jeremiah Collier)

3:30–4:30 PM Curtis Robinson, programmed in collaboration with the South Side Jazz Coalition

Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:55 PM Second-Line Procession led by the Mystick Krewe of Laff (starts at the west side of the Great Lawn)

6:30–7:25 PM Mike Reed's The City Was Yellow celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Jazz Institute of Chicago, with cornetist Rob Mazurek, flutist Nicole Mitchell, saxophonists Ari Brown and Geof Bradfield, trombonists Steve Berry, guitarist Jeff Parker, and bassist Matt Ulery

7:45–9 PM Tribute to Nat "King" Cole with Freddy Cole and Lionel Cole, joined by guitarist Sam Raderman, bassist Elias Bailey, and drummer Jay Sawyer

The Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet plays the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at 6:25 PM on Friday.

Christie Hemm Klok

Friday, August 30

Millennium Park

Von Freeman Pavilion (south promenade)

11:30 AM–12:25 PM Miguel de la Cerna Trio

12:40-1:35 PM Metropolitan Jazz Octet with Dee Alexander

1:50-2:45 PM Rocky Yera Band

3–4 PM Rob Mazurek's Desert Encrypts Vol. 1

Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (north promenade)

Noon–1 PM After Dark

1:30–2:30 PM Kitt Lyles's Real Talk Collective

3–4 PM The Juju Exchange with Nico Segal, Julian Reid, Lane Beckstrom, and Everett Reid

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45 PM Second-Line Procession led by the Mystick Krewe of Laff (starts at the west side of the Great Lawn)

4:15–5 PM George Freeman and Billy Branch

5:25–6:15 PM Joel Ross's Good Vibes

6:25–7:25 PM Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet

7:45–9 PM Art Ensemble of Chicago 50th anniversary

Cécile McLorin Salvant plays the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at 7:45 PM on Saturday.

Courtesy DCASE

Saturday, August 31

Millennium Park

Young Jazz Lions (Harris Theater rooftop)

11–11:30 AM Saucedo Academy Latin Jazz Band

11:45 AM–12:15 PM Thomas Kelly High School Jazz Combo

12:30–1 PM ChiArts Honors Jazz Combo

1:15–1:55 PM DeKalb High School Jazz Ensemble

2:10–2:50 PM Kenwood Academy Jazz Band

3:05–3:45 PM Whitney Young Magnet High School Jazz Band

Von Freeman Pavilion (south promenade)

11:30 AM–12:25 PM Carolyn Fitzhugh

12:40–1:35 PM Andy Brown Quartet

1:50–2:45 PM Fat Babies

3–4 PM Hinda Hoffman & the Soul Message Band

Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (north promenade)

Noon–1 PM Chris Madsen Quartet

1:30–2:30 PM Jeremy Cunningham's the Weather Up There

3–4 PM Frank Catalano Quartet

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45 PM Second-Line Procession led by the Four Star Brass Band (starts at the west side of the Great Lawn)

4:15–5 PM Ben Wendel's Seasons

5:25–6:15 PM Ryan Cohan's Originations

6:25–7:25 PM Christian McBride's New Jawn

7:45–9 PM Cécile McLorin Salvant

The Eddie Palmieri Sextet plays the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at 7:45 PM on Sunday.

Erik Valind

Sunday, September 1

Millennium Park

NextGenJazz (Harris Theater rooftop)

11:15 AM–noon Emerging Artist Big Band

12:15–1 PM Zach Rosenstiehl Nacht Group

1:15–2 PM Dakarai Barclay Sextet

2:15–3 PM The Perrilles Project

3:15–4 PM Alec Tet

Von Freeman Pavilion (south promenade)

11:30 AM–12:25 PM Joan Collaso Sextet

12:40–1:35 PM Sharel Cassity Quartet

1:50–2:45 PM Russ Johnson Quartet

3–4 PM Ben LaMar Gay

Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (north promenade)

Noon–1 PM Paulinho Garcia

1:30–2:30 PM Juli Wood's Big Bari Band

3–4 PM Ben Sidran

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45 PM Second-Line Procession led by the Mystick Krewe of Laff (starts at the west side of the Great Lawn)

4:15–5 PM Dave Rempis/Ingebrigt Håker Flaten/Avreeayl Ra + Jim Baker Quartet

5:25–6:15 PM Camila Meza & the Nectar Orchestra

6:25–7:25 PM Latino-America Unida with Miguel Zenon, Melissa Aldana, David Virelles, Antonio Sanchez, and Ricky Rodriguez

7:45–9 PM Eddie Palmieri Sextet