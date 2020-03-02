Jamila Woods to perform at 20th anniversary Louder Than a Bomb finals 

Louder Than a Bomb and Young Chicago Authors alum Jamila Woods returns to the LTAB Festival to perform during halftime of the slam poetry finals on Saturday, March 21 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. This year marks the fest’s 20th year of supporting young spoken word artists—Chance the Rapper is another successful alum—and the anniversary events are inspired by Muhammad Ali’s 1975 poem “Me. We.”

