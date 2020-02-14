 Jacob Wick’s trumpet playing proposes some queer notions | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

February 14, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Jacob Wick’s trumpet playing proposes some queer notions 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Jacob Wick

Jacob Wick

Gudinni Cortina

RFrequency Festival presents Jacob Wick (solo), Jacob Wick & Phil Sudderberg

Tue 2/25, 6:30 PM, Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago, free, all-ages

Trumpeter Jacob Wick grew up in the Chicago area and now lives in Mexico City. Like his contemporaries Birgit Ulher, Peter Evans, Axel Dörner, and Nate Wooley, he employs extended techniques that enable him to produce sounds very different from conventional brass playing. His vocabulary encompasses coarse-grained ribbons of frayed wind, rhythmic puffs that resemble a steam engine in action, fluttering snatches of nascent melody, and the occasional brazen trad-jazz lick; with his command of circular breathing, he can keep a steady stream of sound going for upwards of 20 minutes. But he’s not interested in merely wowing people with musical prowess; particularly in solo performances, such as those captured on the 2019 LP Feel (Thin Wrist), he invites audiences to step into his shoes and experience things queerly. In the LP’s liner notes, he describes his ideal performance as a process: “queer sound—>queer time—>queer space.” By challenging received ideas (about how a trumpet sounds, about how long a phrase can last), he also invites listeners to develop an awareness that everything around them needs to be understood on its own terms, not according to assumptions about what’s expected. For his first Chicago appearance in almost two years, Wick will first play solo, then with drummer Phil Sudderberg. Their 2019 collaborative tape, Combinatory Pleasures (Astral Spirits), engages pithiness as rigorously as the trumpeter’s solos do duration. One prescription guides their otherwise wide-open improvisations: as soon as the music they’re playing approaches definition, they stop. This concert is part of the 2020 Frequency Festival, booked by former Reader music critic Peter Margasak as an extension of his year-round series.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Oren Ambarchi, Crys Cole

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Oren Ambarchi, Crys Cole @ Constellation

    • Mon., Feb. 24, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Jacob Wick solo, Jacob Wick & Phil Sudderberg

    Recommended Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Jacob Wick solo, Jacob Wick & Phil Sudderberg @ Museum of Contemporary Art

    • Tue., Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Julia Eckhardt & Nate Wooley @ Bond Chapel, University of Chicago

    • Wed., Feb. 26, 8 p.m.

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Charles Curtis @ Fullerton Hall, Art Institute of Chicago

    • Thu., Feb. 27, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • 18+ Early Warnings (Music)
    Annea Lockwood with Aperiodic & Nate Wooley @ Constellation

    • Fri., Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Annea Lockwood’s A Sound Map of the Danube opening reception and discussion with Nate Wooley @ Experimental Sound Studio

    • Sat., Feb. 29, 2 p.m.

  • 18+ Early Warnings (Music)
    Keith Fullerton Whitman, John McCowen @ Constellation

    • Sat., Feb. 29, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Rajna Swaminathan & Ganavya Doraiswamy @ Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater

    • Sun., March 1, 2 p.m.

  • 18+ Early Warnings (Music)
    Katinka Kleijn, Julian Otis @ Constellation

    • Sun., March 1, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Dal Niente & Ken Vandermark, Ken Vandermark solo, Katinka Kleijn @ Thalia Hall

    • Tue., March 24, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages
    Charles Curtis (solo) @ Art Institute of Chicago

    • Wed., Feb. 26, 6 p.m.

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.14.20
Kaze
Music
Kaze Elastic
February 14
Ana Gabriel, Alex Fernández Jr.
Music
Ana Gabriel, Alex Fernández Jr. Allstate Arena
February 14
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation