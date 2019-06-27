 International downtempo darling Bonobo brings his traveling Outlier festival to the lakefront | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

June 27, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

International downtempo darling Bonobo brings his traveling Outlier festival to the lakefront 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Bonobo

Bonobo

courtesy of paradigm agency

ROutlier on Lakefront Green with Bonobo (DJ set), Derrick Carter, DJ Boring, Quantic (DJ set), Juan MacLean (DJ set), Machinedrum

Sat 7/6, 2 PM, Lakefront Green at Theatre on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr., $55, 21+

Since 1999, British producer Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has been perfecting a serene downtempo electronic sound with porous borders. His most recent album, 2017’s Migration (Ninja Tune), features contributions from precious R&B band Rhye, Nicole Miglis of moody art-rockers Hundred Waters, and New York-based group Innov Gnawa, Moroccan natives whose hypnotic music is rooted in centuries-old Gnawa traditions. Migration features a track titled “Outlier,” and Bonobo has also adopted that name for his occasional program on Internet radio station NTS, for his Spotify playlist, and for his concert series. In North America, Bonobo has so far hosted Outlier events only in NYC, but this summer he’s bringing the series to four other cities, including Chicago—specifically Lincoln Park’s Lakefront Green. The only local act on the Chicago date is house legend Derrick Carter, a wise choice that adds extra credibility to an already interesting lineup: it includes Bonobo’s headlining DJ set, of course, as well as crucial DFA artist Juan Maclean, lo-fi house darling DJ Boring, globally minded dance producer Quantic, and energetic, genre-splicing beat maker Machinedrum (who’s collaborated with Chicago crew Teklife). Outlier should do well here given Chicago’s rich dance-music history—though I wish the organizers hadn’t booked it for the same day as the Chosen Few’s 29th annual picnic in Jackson Park. Festival season includes so few dance-centric events that it’s a shame to make fans pick between two superstrong bills.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Outlier at Lakefront Green with Bonobo (DJ set), Derrick Carter, DJ Boring, Quantic (solo live), Juan MacLean (DJ set), Machinedrum

    Recommended 21+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Outlier at Lakefront Green with Bonobo (DJ set), Derrick Carter, DJ Boring, Quantic (solo live), Juan MacLean (DJ set), Machinedrum @ Theater on the Lake

    • Sat., July 6, 2 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

06.27.19
Tara Donovan : Smart Museum
Galleries & Museums
Tara Donovan : Smart Museum Smart Museum of Art
June 13
Dwellings
Galleries & Museums
Dwellings Roman Susan
June 27
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation