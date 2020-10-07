Let the bird take the wheel on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

Our gig poster this week celebrates the second-ever Indigenous Peoples' Day Concert in Chicago, presented by local promoters Sky People Entertainment and the Old Town School of Folk Music. Graphic designer and community activist Mereya Lachel Goetzinger-Blanco designed this poster incorporating an original artwork by Native American artist Frederick McDonald.

This year's concert will happen entirely online, livestreaming via the Old Town School's YouTube channel. It's free to watch, but donations are encouraged to the school, event sponsors the American Indian Center Chicago, and the Indigenous Peoples Movement.

The Reader continues to welcome submissions of gig posters for future concerts, be they virtual or in-person. We'd also love to keep receiving your fantasy gig poster designs.

To participate, please e-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your contact information and your original design or drawing (you can attach a JPG or PNG file or provide a download link). We won't be able to publish everything, but we'll feature as many as possible. Your e-mail should include details about the real or fantasy concert and about any nonprofit, fundraiser, or action campaign that you'd like to bring to the attention of our readers.

Not everybody can make a gig poster, of course, but it's simple and free to take action through the website of the National Independent Venue Association. Click here to tell your representatives to save our homegrown music ecosystems—it can't wait till after the election. And anybody with a few bucks to spare can support the out-of-work staffers at Chicago's venues—here's our list of fundraisers. Lastly, don't forget record stores! The Reader has published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTISTS: Mereya Lachel Goetzinger-Blanco and Frederick McDonald

GIG: Indigenous Peoples' Day Concert featuring Frank Waln, Opliam, and V4Loops, livestreaming via the Old Town School of Folk Music's YouTube channel on Mon 10/12 at 7:30 PM

NPO TO KNOW: International Indigenous Youth Council