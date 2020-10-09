Indigenous Peoples' Day and other upcoming celebrations 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Indigenous Peoples Day is coming up on Monday, which makes this weekend a good time to remind ourselves of the original peoples that inhabited our area, as well as support local makers and doers with Indigenous ties. While the city of Chicago hasn’t officially decided to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day as a holiday, other states and governments do, and even Chicago Public Schools has pivoted from its observance of Columbus Day to observe Indigenous Peoples Day instead.
In addition to the virtual concert hosted by the Old Town School of Folk Music that was highlighted in this week’s Gig Poster of the Week column (which features musicians Frank Waln, Opliam, and V4Loops) consider checking out and supporting the programming of Uptown’s American Indian Center, which has been serving the community since 1953. It’s the oldest urban-based Native membership community center in the United States.
The center recently collaborated with the Chicago Public Art Group and the Portage Park Neighborhood Association to support the Northwest Portage Walking Museum, a community-led proposal for an interpretive learning and outdoor recreation experience that would be open to the public on the northwest side. The walk would invite visitors to learn about the history of Native communities between the Chicago and Des Plaines rivers. The campaign includes Serpent Mound, an installation in Schiller Woods by Indigenous artist and School of the Art Institute alum Santiago X.
And though the museum is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns, Evanston’s Mitchell Museum of the American Indian offers online curriculum resources and links for teachers and parents looking to expand their lessons on Indigenous culture and deconstructing stereotypes.
