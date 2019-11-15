 In their new duo, pioneering women rockers Cherie Currie & Brie Darling continue to break the mold | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

November 15, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

In their new duo, pioneering women rockers Cherie Currie & Brie Darling continue to break the mold 

By

click to enlarge Cherie Currie and Brie Darling

Cherie Currie and Brie Darling

Corey Parks

RCherie Currie & Brie Darling, White Mystery

Mon 11/25, 8 PM, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, $25-$35, all-ages

Every few years there seems to be a wave of think pieces that herald a new age of “women in rock.” That’s great in principle, but in practice, writers have often bolstered their case for the latest wave by erasing the many, many women who’ve led the way for it, which results in an ahistorical mess that throws generations of women rockers under the tour bus. Cherie Currie and Brie Darling aren’t having it. Darling made her mark in the late 60s and early 70s as the drummer of Fanny, one of the first all-woman rock bands, before going on to record with artists such as Carole King, ELO, and the Temptations. And in the mid-70s Currie fronted teenage rock group the Runaways, whose members also included Lita Ford and Joan Jett. The two pioneering musicians finally met in 2017, when Currie was invited to sing on the Fanny retrospective album Fanny Marked the Earth, and they hit it off quickly. In August they released their debut as a duo, The Motivator, which takes its name from a T. Rex track. Darling and Currie share vocals throughout the record, which contains nine well-chosen if not groundbreaking covers of songs by the Rolling Stones, the Kinks, Stevie Wonder, John Lennon, and Pete Townsend’s late 60s project Thunderclap Newman. But the real selling point here is their three originals, whose spontaneous, lusty feel proves you can be world-weary without losing your joie de vivre.   v

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
