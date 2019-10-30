 I'm Not a Comedian . . . I'm Lenny Bruce captures the complexities of a comic genius | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

October 30, 2019 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

I'm Not a Comedian . . . I'm Lenny Bruce captures the complexities of a comic genius 

Ronnie Marmo's one-man show isn't hilarious, but it's arrestingly honest.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge I'm Not a Comedian . . . I'm Lenny Bruce

I'm Not a Comedian . . . I'm Lenny Bruce

Doren Sorell

RI'm Not a Comedian . . . I'm Lenny Bruce

Through 12/1: Thu 7:30 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 3 and 8 PM, Sun 2 PM; also Wed 11/20, 7:30 PM; no performances Thu 11/14 and 11/28, Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, 312-988-9000, lennybruceonstage.com, $69-$79.

In the painfully honest spirit of Lenny Bruce, let's begin with a couple of blunt observations. The first is that the very issue Bruce fought and died for—free speech and the right to say anything—has devolved in recent years into a gleeful incivility in which haters, trolls, and fools feel they can say anything, hurt anybody, and then hide behind the First Amendment. Bruce cursed a lot onstage, as Ronnie Marmo makes clear in his well-written, well-performed one-man show, I'm Not a Comedian . . . I'm Lenny Bruce, directed by Chicago theater legend Joe Mantegna. But Marmo also makes clear that Bruce had a heart—and a message that was the very antithesis of the one communicated in poison-filled tweets and gleeful bad-boy rants. The second is that Bruce's comedy is very time bound, and much of his humor is more interesting as historical artifact than laugh-out-loud funny.

Still, there are worse things for a solo show to be than interesting. And Marmo's 90-minute review of Bruce's life and work keeps our attention from start to finish. Marmo has Bruce's delivery—every pause and gesture—down cold. Even more impressive is how well Marmo succeeds in winning our sympathy. Bruce's last years, encompassing myriad battles with authorities (including a famous trial for obscenity) and drug addiction, though the stuff of comedy legend, must have been a living hell. But Marmo also leaves us with the undeniable feeling that Bruce was a deeply flawed person, if clearly one of the best comic minds of his generation: a bad dad, a lousy lover, and a genius who may have needlessly squandered it all looking for a fix.  v

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jack Helbig

Agenda Teaser

10.30.19
<i>Sherlock's Last Case</i>
Performing Arts
Sherlock's Last Case First Folio Theatre
October 02
<i>The Facts of Life—Satan's School for Girls</i>
Performing Arts
The Facts of Life—Satan's School for Girls Mary's Attic Theatre
September 29
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation