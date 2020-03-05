 The other Senate | Back Room Deal | Chicago Reader

March 05, 2020 News & Politics | Back Room Deal

Share

The other Senate 

By and

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click image SUE KWONG
  • Sue Kwong

Back by popular demand: The Back Room Deal features radio personality and longtime Reader political writer Ben Joravsky arguing local Chicago politics with Reader senior writer Maya Dukmasova. With sharp wit and stinging analysis, Joravsky and Dukmasova cut through the smokey haze of the elections to offer you a glimpse of the 2020 Chicago-area Illinois primary races—local and Cook County-level and, of course, U.S. presidential. Will these historic elections be determined in back-room deals, like so many in Chicago's past? Let Ben and Maya talk you through it.

Tags: , , ,

Share

More Back Room Deal »

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Maya Dukmasova

More by Ben Joravsky

Agenda Teaser

03.05.20
Numero Group presents Whispers Lounge night one featuring DJ sets by Dave Hoekstra, Rob Sevier, and more
Music
Numero Group presents Whispers Lounge night one featuring DJ sets by Dave Hoekstra, Rob Sevier, and more Dorian's
March 05
Workshop: Tobacco Leaf Bookmaking
Galleries & Museums
Workshop: Tobacco Leaf Bookmaking Smart Museum of Art
March 05
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation