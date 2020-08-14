I'll just drink this tea, thanks 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Sitting here drinking from my Grandpa cup (which actually did belong to my grandfather at one point), I realize that it’s been a week of hearing a lot of other people’s opinions about locations that are blocks from my house. And you probably have your own opinions about locations just blocks from my house. Right now, all I feel like doing is listening to music, saying hi to my neighbors, pointing you in the direction of some back-to-school supply drives, and walking my dog. I hope that you’re taking care of yourself and loving your neighbors, and I hope that you realize that there’s a bunch of people in this city who are just trying to do the same, despite what you might hear from people who don’t live in Chicago.
And for those interested in the school supplies thing, TGiMovement (that stands for tranquility, gratitude, and innovation), a Chicago organization supporting the success of youth, has been collaborating with the group GoodKids MadCity to gather supplies and financial donations for a Back To School Crusade and Drive (Through) that will happen on Saturday, August 29 on the south side. Go to TGiMovement's Facebook page to see a list of needed supplies and to find out how you can make a financial donation to both groups.
Look at and listen:
In-person and virtual events coming up:
