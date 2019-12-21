 Ian’s Party starts the year off right with three days of local bands | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

December 21, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Ian’s Party starts the year off right with three days of local bands 

click to enlarge Glitter Moneyyy

Glitter Moneyyy

Courtesy of Ian’s Party

RIan’s Party featuring Bobby Conn, Cheer-Accident, Ono, In Masks, Glitter Moneyyy, Fury, Blacker Face, No Dead Heroes, Reivers, No Men, Baby Magic, Lovely Little Girls, Meat Wave, and more

Fri 1/3, 7 PM, Sat 1/4, 6:15 PM, Sun 1/5, 5 PM, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North, and Chop Shop, 2033 W. North, Fri-Sat $20, Sun $15, weekend passes $45, 17+

Since debuting in 2008, Ian’s Party has evolved from its humble suburban punk origins into an annual Wicker Park-based mini fest showcasing underground Chicago artists (though there are always a few acts from the greater midwest thrown in for good measure). Over the years it’s grown in ambition and in its commitment to inclusivity and artistic diversity. Even those who consider themselves particularly well-versed in the scene are all but guaranteed to be introduced to a local act that they didn’t know they were waiting to hear. For the 2020 edition, a totally ridiculous number of artists will take over Subterranean and Chop Shop for a decadent three-day weekend of sensory overload. The lineup includes longtime scene pillars (Bobby Conn, Cheer-Accident, Ono) as well as up-and-comers such as cinematic duo In Masks, feminist hip-hop acts Glitter Moneyyy and Fury, intense Black-power experimentalists Blacker Face, punk thrash trio No Dead Heroes, trippy metal quartet Reivers (ex-Alma Negra), and queer postpunk trio No Men. At Ian’s Party, scheduling is more of an art than a science, but thankfully the two venues are close enough to each other to make for easy staggering back and forth between sets. Just keep in mind that showing up to see an artist you already like without taking a chance to explore is very much against the spirit of the festivities.   v

