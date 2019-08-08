Hunx & His Punx reunite for the Do312 Rock ’n’ Roll Market 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Hunx is the swaggering, sneering alter ego of singer Seth Bogart. He originally adopted the pseudonym as a member of San Francisco electroclash group Gravy Train!!!!, then branched off to launch his own band, the Punx, in 2008. Though the group has been through several lineup changes and a brief breakup, Bogart has found a solid creative counterpart in Shannon Shaw (also of Shannon & the Clams), with whom he shares the songwriting and singing. The band’s bouffant hairdos and garish makeup, outrageous stage outfits (Bogart often wears a cheetah-print Speedo and leather jacket), and scuzzy, 50s-influenced punk vibe give them a DIY campiness that would make John Waters proud. Though they haven’t dropped a track since 2017’s girl-group-inspired “Baby of the Band,” their two full-lengths tell a sort of queer coming-of-age story through sugary vocal harmonies, a mix of punk, hardcore, and doo-wop influences, and lyrics about cruising, crushing, and necking. The title track of their debut studio album, 2011’s Too Young to Be in Love (Hardly Art), begins with a charmingly simplistic plea to a potential lover: “Why won’t you do it with me / I want to do it with you.” But even when Hunx & His Punx toe the line between naive and explicit, they hit on the sticky-sweet sincerity of a teenager ready to have their heart stomped on. The band are headlining the fifth annual Do312 Rock ’n’ Roll Market, a daylong garage and punk minifest that also features vintage and DIY vendors—if you’re on the hunt for a cheetah Speedo of your own, this could be the place to score one. v