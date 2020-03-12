Classifieds 

Jobs





TransUnion, LLC seeks Sr. Analysts, Quality Assurance for Chicago, IL location to lead quality efforts of software applications. Master’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng./Info. Systems/Info. Tech. + 2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng./Info. Systems/Info. Tech. + 5yrs exp. req’d. Req’d skills: exp. leading software automation test development & execution (planning & analysis, design, strategy, defect management, database/backend, impact assessment) for full SDLC, Selenium WebDriver & BDD automation w/Java & Maven, BRE, Express>IT/ACE development, Unix shell scripting, Autosys, ETL backend testing, SQL, Java, SOAP, WebServices, Agile. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: AN, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661





Logistics Director (Yoli Inc. d/b/a Mi Costenita) Resp. for dealing directly with suppliers in Latin America. Fluent Spanish speaking and writing req’d. Basic knowledge in Capsicum varieties. Int’l and domestic travel req’d. Review logistics agreements with suppliers. Develop and review proposals for agreements between suppliers and the Company. Develop and implement purchasing and contract management instructions, policies and procedures Rep company in negotiating contracts and formulating policies with suppliers. BS/BA in Int’l Business or related, plus 5 years of work exp with int’l procurement and working with local government authorities. Interested? Please mail resume and references to Human Resources, 4251 West 129th Street, Alsip IL 60803





Humboldt Park - 3BR Near Division & Homan $1200/mo, Utilities sep., no laundry, cats ok, one mo. Sec. Dep., Cred. Check fee $33. Call/txt 312-659-6600





STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Alberto Alonso Blasquez to Alberto Alonso. Court Date April 13, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000200

State of Illinois, Publication Notice of Court Date for Request for Name Change, Location Cook County-County Division-Case Type: Name Change from Jiaheir Marquise Taylor to Jiaheir Marquise Bean Court Date April 27, 2020, 9:30 am in Courtroom # 1706 Case # 2020CONC120.

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the Country Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003262 on February 24, 20202. Under the Assumed Business Name of BRIFIO. With the business located at: 4105 N Sheridan RD APT 1s, Chicago, IL 60613.

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “ An Act in relation the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003316 on March 3, 2020. Under the Assumed Business Name of BRYCE & CO. with the business located ay: 3525 N Racine Ave Apt 2W, Chicago, IL, 60657.

Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic

Phone Chat. 24/7. Must

be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards

Accepted. All Fetishes and

Fantasies Are Welcomed.

Personal, Private and

Discrete.