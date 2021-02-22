What Is Clairaudience? Discover Your Clairaudient Abilities and How Clairaudient Psychics Offer Guidance & Advice

Paid sponsored content
Hearing noises when nobody is around can be disturbing. However, this may be a sign of clairaudience. A clairaudient hears messages from spirit guides, angels, or the dead, receiving assistance from the spirit world.
In this post, I'll explain what it means to possess this ability: how to tell if you have the talent, distinguishing clairaudience from mental illness, associated psychic abilities, and finding advisors.
What is clairaudience?
Clairaudience is the ability to hear psychic messages. These may be external, coming from a source outside your head, or may be internal (a voice in your head).
This is one ability among other psychic powers in the "clair" group. These include clairvoyance, the ability to receive messages in the form of symbols and visions, and clairsentience, the ability to feel sensations or emotions that provide guidance.
Audient powers also vary enormously: they can include hearing familiar voices, such as those of a loved one who has passed away, or even noises that barely sound human at all. It can also include dream discussions that take place while sleeping. (Dream readings can help you interpret these.)
The true marker of this talent is that these messages serve a purpose. They provide guidance in moments of crisis.
How can you tell if you have clairaudience?
Signs of clairaudience are different depending on the person receiving them and the type of spirit guides working with them. However, here are a few common ways to tell if you have this ability.
What’s the difference between clairaudience and a mental illness?
- You hear voices. The hallmark of this talent, hearing internal or external voices from guides is one of the key signs that you have this power.
- You hear footsteps or other noises when nobody is there. Not all people with these powers hear spoken words. Instead, they may be hearing other sounds from a spirit that serve as symbols.
- You experience ringing in your ears. Similar to hearing other noises, hearing this ringing can indicate that a guide or spirit is near and wishes to communicate with you.
- You have conversations with “yourself.” This is different from speaking aloud. Instead, it involves discussions in which you get answers you did not expect or that could not have come from you, even if these happen internally.
- You had an imaginary friend. If you had an imaginary friend you talked to as a child, this could be an early sign of clairaudience. This friend may have been a spirit guide appearing in a form that made sense to you.
- You “see” messages (visions). Clairaudience and clairvoyance are often linked. If you hear internal or external noises and also receive symbols, this is a sign that the noises may be a psychic power connecting you to a spirit.
- Inspiration and creativity come naturally and suddenly to you. If you're often inspired out of the blue, with ideas popping into your head as though someone said them aloud, you may have clairaudience.
- You are highly sensitive. Though not enough on its own to determine whether you have psychic abilities, clairaudients have an unusual ability to pick up on others' emotions.
- You often daydream. Many people daydream, but clairaudients report hearing internal or external voices or having conversations in their daydreams.
It's absolutely crucial to realize that hearing voices may be a sign of clairaudience or it may be a sign of mental illness. The key difference is the amount of distress
these messages bring you and the amount of control you have over them.
If you are experiencing anxiety or confusion around the noises you hear, see a licensed professional (a doctor or a therapist) immediately. This is especially true if the voices are causing disruption in your social relationships.
Clairaudients have the ability to moderate their experiences with psychic spirits, to give feedback and explain when their guidance is needed. If your voices are intrusive, this is one of the top signs to seek help.
What can clairaudient psychics do?
Clairaudients have a wide spectrum of abilities
, depending on their innate and developed talents.
What guidance can psychics with clairaudience offer?
Like other kinds of psychics, clairaudients work by tapping into your energy. They then listen for guidance related to your question. The answers they get come in the form of noises and sounds, leading to a unique experience for the asker.
Psychics with clairaudience have the unique ability to discuss topics with those in the spirit realm. This means that they can guide the conversation
in ways that other psychics cannot, centering the discussion around topics that are most important to the asker.
Some also have a talent for connecting to loved ones who have passed on. When someone needs to talk about a topic with a particular person, a psychic with clairaudience can help connect them.
What questions should you ask clairaudients?
Specialists in clairaudience are excellent advisors to consult when you are making a choice
. This could be at a moment of crisis or a crossroads in your life. Their connection with their guides can help you choose the best path to take.
Similarly, these psychics are a good choice when you need to know invisible factors influencing your current situation. We all have blind spots that affect us in our daily lives. Connecting with a psychic advisor can bring these issues into the light.
Wondering how to phrase your question, or want examples of questions for psychics with clairaudience? Find out more questions to ask a psychic here.
Where can you find a clairaudient psychic?
Connecting with a verified clairaudient is a helpful way to confirm your skills, or to get additional guidance about messages you are hearing. If you do not have clairaudience yourself, or have it in a different way, they can also provide insight and messages from beyond.
Here are the top sites offering psychics with clairaudience.
1. Kasamba
Kasamba is a psychic platform that has been in business for more than 20 years. You will find more than 40 advisors with clairaudience on Kasamba. Many have additional talents and abilities, including clairsentience.
For each new advisor that you try, Kasamba provides you with three free minutes
to see if they are a good fit. This lowers your financial risk when finding the right psychic for you. After the trial, prices range from $1.99 to $20+ per minute. You can see a list of all free readings available here
.
Danielle Psychic
One of Kasamba's top-rated psychics with clairaudience is Danielle Psychic
, who has more than 12,000 reviews with an average of five stars. Straightforward and efficient, she focuses on passing the truth on in an unvarnished way. After the trial, she charges $5.99 a minute.
CindyS
For love readings, CindyS
has both clairaudience and clairvoyant abilities. She provides detailed and clear sessions that her fans respond to. On Kasamba for ten years, she has more than 8,000 reviews, averaging five stars. Once you have used the intro offer, she charges $6.99 a minute.
Ann Lesley
With 44 years' experience with clairaudience, Ann Lesley's
clients mention her supportive and comforting style. Her nearly 15,000 reviews with a five-star average show this. She has clairvoyant talents, as well. After the intro offer, her rates are $12.50 a minute.
Curious? Find out more about the platform in this Kasamba review
.
2. AskNow
Offering psychic readings since 2004, AskNow provides phone and chat readings with its advisors. On AskNow, you'll find nearly a dozen psychics with clairaudience. Each of these advisors has more than one subspecialty, as well.
The site provides an introductory offer of discounted packages: $30 for 30 minutes or $20 for 20 minutes. Each package comes with an additional five free minutes
with a master/elite advisor. After these minutes expire, psychics charge between $3.99 and $13+ per minute.
Psychic Jazmine
With 20 years' experience reading, top-rated Psychic Jazmine
can provide advice on a variety of topics, from money to love. Her style is nonjudgmental and compassionate. Her many ratings average five stars. After the trial offer, her rate is $8.99 a minute.
Gifted Psychic Faith
A master psychic, Gifted Psychic Faith
has 37 years' experience with clairaudience. She has done more than 100,000 readings for people around the world and has a five-star average. Clients describe her style as sweet and compassionate. Once you have used the trial offer, she charges $13 per minute.
Oracle Siren Rose
Oracle Siren Rose
has worked with AskNow for four years but has more than 36 years' history with clairaudience. With clairvoyant and clairsentient powers as well, she works with a variety of healing tools. She has done more than 20,000 readings on the site, averaging five stars. When the trial offer is over, she charges $13 per minute.
What have others found with AskNow? Read this AskNow review
to find out.
3. Psychic Source
With 30 years' experience connecting psychics and clients, Psychic Source offers phone, chat, and video readings. They feature 40 advisors who use clairaudience, many of whom also have associated talents.
Psychic Source's introductory offer provides three free minutes when you purchase a package at a discounted rate of $1 per minute
. After the offer, rates start at $4.99 a minute.
Esme
A love psychic, Esme
is known for her down-to-earth, straightforward readings. In addition to clairaudience, she also has clairvoyant abilities. Her most recent ratings average five stars. After the initial offer, her rates are $7.45 per minute.
Rachelle
Rachelle's
many five-star reviews mention her wise advice as well as her friendly, laid-back style. She works with a variety of tools, including tarot cards and reiki healing. Once you have used the offer, she charges $7.45 per minute.
Carly
Carly's
thousands of reviews, averaging five stars, discuss her to-the-point and detailed readings. Though Carly can work with angel and tarot cards, she can also read without tools. When the promo offer is up, she works at a rate of $8.75 a minute.
Want to find out more? Check out this Psychic Source review
for more information.
Clairaudience: The takeaways
Determining whether you have clairaudient talents can be tricky, as some signs don't fit with the stereotype of who a clairaudient is.
To evaluate your abilities, consider:
- What types of noises you hear
- Your overall sensitivity
- If mental illness is a possibility
- Related talents
If you're unsure, discussing your experiences with psychics
such as those at Kasamba can help you make the most of your talents. If you do not have clairaudience yourself, an advisor can help you access spirit guides using their abilities.
Do you have clairaudience? What were the first signs of your talents?
