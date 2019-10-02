 Hope: Part II of A Mexican Trilogy shows the 1960s through the eyes of an immigrant family | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

October 02, 2019 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

Hope: Part II of A Mexican Trilogy shows the 1960s through the eyes of an immigrant family 

Teatro Vista presents Evelina Fernández's play as part of the 2019 Destinos festival.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Hope: Part II of a Mexican Trilogy

Hope: Part II of a Mexican Trilogy

Joel Maisonet

RHope: Part II of a Mexican Trilogy

Through 10/27: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM, the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, 773-697-3830, teatrovista.org , $30-$35.

Stretched tight between the residue of the saccharine sweetness of the American dream, the looming threat of nuclear war, and the heartbreak of the Kennedy assassination in 1963, lies Hope: Part II of A Mexican Trilogy. A follow-up to Faith, the first play in the trilogy by Evelina Fernández, which tells the story of the Morales family gathering their bearings after the Mexican Revolution, Hope picks up with them facing a rapidly changing America.

The first half is predictable; scenes are punctuated with snippets of doo-wop classics such as "Dedicated to the One I Love." However, the interest is in watching the false facade slowly crumble. Cruz Gonzales-Cadel is quietly devastating as Elena, mother of four lively children. A kind mouse of a woman, she holds her family together against the ravages of a flagrantly cheating husband, played by a sobering Eddie Martinez. Aysette Muñoz crackles as Gina, the oldest daughter, who tries to parent both her family and her boyfriend Rudy, played by an eternally entertaining Tommy Rivera-Vega.

The second half is beautifully devastating; Janyce Caraballo portrays younger sister Betty, whose coming of age is told through a clever staging device and framed by ominous news events such as the Cuban missile crisis. Pocket wisdom tells us that the truth is valued above all, but as Elena warns her daughter, "There is a cost to telling the truth," and this story argues that perhaps preserving hope is worth the cost of telling a lie.  v

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Sheri Flanders

Agenda Teaser

10.02.19
<i>Dana H.</i>
Performing Arts
Dana H. Goodman Theatre
September 06
<i>Tiny Beautiful Things</i>
Performing Arts
Tiny Beautiful Things Victory Gardens Theater
September 03
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation