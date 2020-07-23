Holy Trinity is a trip to gay church The Chicago production looks at sexuality, religion, and subordination in all forms.

For those who have wished for a Chicago-set film about queer sex workers, kink, religion, and talking to the dead—haven’t we all?—your prayers have finally been answered with Holy Trinity . The debut feature from performance artist Molly Hewitt (who also goes by the moniker Glamhag) is dripping with style and poignant commentary on the intersection of power and pleasure.

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!