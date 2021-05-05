Hollyy raises moneyy on the gig poster of the week 

This week's poster is by Chicago designer and musician Emily Burlew, who came to Chicago from New Jersey to attend Columbia College and graduated from its music-business program in 2019. Burlew creates posters for bars and events, and occasionally does artwork for bands, including her own current group, Late Nite Laundry (she plays bass).

The poster advertises a streaming performance debuting this week on the Noonchorus platform. Chicago-based garage-soul band Hollyy are playing a concert to benefit two vital nonprofit organizations: the Chicago Independent Venue League and Skateistan. The show will be filmed at Sleeping Village in Avondale and viewable on Noonchorus for 24 hours starting Thursday night.

Chicagoans have a long way to go before we can attend shows in person the way we used to, but we can still do our part to support the people who make them happen: the Reader has compiled a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And you can help musicians, theater artists, and other creatives by contributing to funds that offer them direct support; the Reader lists some ideas here and here.

ARTIST: Emily Burlew

GIG: Hollyy benefit show for CIVL and Skateistan, Thu 5/6 at 8 PM, $12, all ages. The stream will be accessible for 24 hours at noonchorus.com/hollyy.

ARTIST INFO: instagram.com/swollen_art

NPO INFO: Skateistan opened Kabul's first skateboarding school in 2009. They're now an international organization, teaching children how to skateboard and leading youth outreach projects in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa.