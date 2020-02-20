High Fidelity is poised to be an all-time top five 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
“What came first? The music or the misery?” The question was first posed in Nick Hornby’s novel High Fidelity in 1995, then was asked again in the film version in 2000, again in a Broadway musical in 2006, and here, in the year of our lord 2020, it seems we’re still trying to figure it out. The new High Fidelity series on Hulu doesn’t come right out and say it, but it does highlight that no matter who you are or where (or when) you live, getting over heartbreak is a universal experience—and sometimes using music is the best way to do it.This iteration of the story takes place in present-day Brooklyn where Rob (an absolutely perfect Zoë Kravitz) owns a record shop and is still wallowing in misery one year after breaking up with the great love of her life. Helping her figure it all out—sort of—are her best friends and employees Simon and Cherise (David H. Holmes and Da'Vine Joy Randolph), her brother (Rainbow Sun Francks), and a potential new love interest (Jake Lacy). Just like in the source material, Rob decides to revisit her top five heartbreaks to figure out why she can’t stay in a relationship. The show maintains the spirit of the original without feeling like an exact photocopy, even when it comes very, very close. There are moments that are nearly exact replicas of the film—expect to hear some of the same quotable lines, and you better believe Kravitz ends up crying in the rain—something that really has no business working. But when you have two Black women and a gay man stealing the words out of three straight white men’s mouths, it feels completely different and, dare I say (I’m gonna say it), so much better.
