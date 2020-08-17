Hieroglyphic Being’s Pleiadian Agenda pulls you into his futuristic dance like a tractor beam

Over the past few years, futuristic Chicago producer Jamal Moss, aka Hieroglyphic Being , has built a healthy Bandcamp catalog: between 2016 and the end of 2019, he released 17 full-lengths of previously unreleased compositions, demos, and archival tracks. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. this spring, Moss has kicked his Bandcamp release schedule into an even higher gear. Between mid-March and early August, he dropped a dozen digital albums—it wouldn’t surprise me if he puts out at least one more by the time this piece is published. Focusing on just one of these immersive dance full-lengths can feel a little like examining a single brushstroke in a pointillist painting, but if you’re looking for a window into Moss’s recent output, you can’t go wrong with The Pleiadian Agenda . On the sprawling progressive-house track “Creating Realities From the Future,” Moss enlivens limber, funky synth bass with blown-out electroclash hi-hats that crescendo in tandem with what sounds like a barrage of sci-fi laser fire. By adrenalizing the track so slowly and methodically, Moss draws you into his interstellar dance music just as inexorably as if he’d found another use for an unidentified flying object’s tractor beam. v

