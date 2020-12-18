 Art-pop wizard Sen Morimoto takes over booking at the Hideout | Gossip Wolf | Chicago Reader

December 18, 2020 Music | Gossip Wolf

Art-pop wizard Sen Morimoto takes over booking at the Hideout 

Plus: Self-described “bootgaze” crew the Keener Family return with a second EP one year after their debut.

By and

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Sen Morimoto - PHOTO BY DENNIS ELLIOT
  • Sen Morimoto
  • Photo by Dennis Elliot

The Hideout has hired art-pop mastermind and Sooper Records co-owner Sen Morimoto as its new talent buyer. He replaces Sullivan Davis, who began training him last week. "The Hideout's got such a great legacy, and people really love what it's about and stands for, and I hope I can maintain that reputation," Morimoto says. He appeared on the radar of Hideout co-owners Tim and Katie Tuten early this month, and they quickly hired him. Morimoto wants to book more artists of color at the club, as well as more younger musicians—and the gradual rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has boosted the odds that the Hideout will host in-person concerts in 2021. Morimoto may even hit the road himself, despite his new job, though he says that's likely at least a year away: "Once touring happens, we'll have to see what comes about." The Tutens, Morimoto says, "have been super supportive in the process of sorting that out. They told me from the jump that they understand I'm an artist and that comes first."

click to enlarge Aubrey Ann Howard and Christopher Keener of the Keener Family - PHOTO BY THE KEENER FAMILY
  • Aubrey Ann Howard and Christopher Keener of the Keener Family
  • Photo by the Keener Family

Ever since local psychedelic country collective the Keener Family released their debut EP, Tender Beast, last December, Gossip Wolf has been eager to hear more from this self-described "bootgaze" crew. In May, the group—basically front man and multi-instrumentalist Christopher Keener and a pool of collaborators—dropped a lovingly despondent cover of "Down the Drain" (originally by Ben Clarke of Quarter Mile Thunder), and a three-song EP of new tracks, Hold Me Close, finally arrives on Friday, December 18, via nonprofit Chicago label Park Service. The Keener Family's rich melodies float languorously atop warm guitars and strings heavy with reverb—guest players include Mute Duo steel guitar wizard Sam Wagster and keyboardist Alex DeGroot, who's appeared on several albums with Zola Jesus.  v

Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Gossip Wolf »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Give it away, give it away, give it away now
The ten best Chicago books of 2020
The year in pivots
The COVID-canceled sports league that still made the streets unsafe
Librarians sound alarms about pandemic protocols
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

12.18.20
Mars Williams presents <i>An Ayler Xmas Vol. 4</i> featuring Mars Williams, Josh Berman, Jim Baker, Krzysztof Pabian, Brian Sandstrom, Steve Hunt, Peter Maunu
Music
Mars Williams presents An Ayler Xmas Vol. 4 featuring Mars Williams, Josh Berman, Jim Baker, Krzysztof Pabian, Brian Sandstrom, Steve Hunt, Peter Maunu
December 18
CIVLization episode 4 featuring Xoe Wise, Avery R. Young, David Boykin Expanse
Music
CIVLization episode 4 featuring Xoe Wise, Avery R. Young, David Boykin Expanse
December 18
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation