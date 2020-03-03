 Here Lies Henry is daringly strange | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

March 03, 2020 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

Here Lies Henry is daringly strange 

Interrobang revives Daniel MacIvor's mind-bending solo about the art of lying.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Here Lies Henry

Here Lies Henry

Emily Schwartz

RHere Lies Henry

Through 3/28: Thu-Fri 8 PM, Sat 3 and 8 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Mon 3/23, 8 PM (industry night), Rivendell Theatre, 5775 N. Ridge, 312-219-4140, interrobangtheatreproject.com, $32, $16 students.

Interrobang Theatre Project presents a revival of Daniel MacIvor's daringly strange one-person show, Here Lies Henry, starring Scott Sawa in the title role, directed by Elana Elyce. Suspenders, jitters, throwback mustache and all, Sawa delivers a bravura performance as either the worst inspirational comic of all time; a soul in purgatory who keeps blurting out unsavory disclosures involving past awkwardness and possible murder; a pathological liar; or some fiercely winning jumble of all three. You have to hand it to Henry. To be sure, his impromptu eight-part treatise on the art of lying is cogent. His dance rendition of Britney Spears's "Toxic" is graceful. His affection towards the "mother" (a word he can't pronounce without giggling uncontrollably) strikes us as genuine. But he's for sure not well. This becomes all too apparent, if it wasn't already, by the fourth or fifth time he screams out, leering with his entire face, "This is fun!" What is? Talking into the void? Brazen negative pathos? Acting itself?

As with many solo pieces, the destabilizing effects of solitude are front and center here. It's hard to believe in story or dramatic tension when you're the only person in the universe. Luckily, there is such a thing as putting on a show. By the 75th straight minute of staring into Sawa's unbelievably expressive face, you realize what this play is truly about. Henry, a huckster without wares, dead or alive, phantom or flesh, is an actor. His mouth and body are doing their own thing. We watch, weirded out with joy.  v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Maller

Agenda Teaser

03.03.20
Kaveri Raina: Partings, Swaying to the Moon
Galleries & Museums
Kaveri Raina: Partings, Swaying to the Moon Patron
February 29
Mobilize: Super Tuesday Watch Party
Other Stuff
Mobilize: Super Tuesday Watch Party The Promontory
March 03
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation