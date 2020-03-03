 Hedda Gabler: A Play With Live Music shows us a woman fighting for her voice | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

March 03, 2020 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

Hedda Gabler: A Play With Live Music shows us a woman fighting for her voice 

TUTA gives Ibsen's classic a contemporary musical update.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Hedda Gabler: A Play With Live Music

Hedda Gabler: A Play With Live Music

Austin D. Oie

RHedda Gabler: A Play With Live Music

Through 3/29: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM, Strawdog Theatre, 1802 W. Berenice, tutatheatre.org, $25-$40.

Lauren Demerath rages, leers, screams, flirts, and, best of all, sings her way through an unforgettable turn in the title role of Jacqueline Stone's unique new musical adaptation of the 1891 Henrik Ibsen play, Hedda Gabler: A Play With Live Music. A newly-married woman returns from a honeymoon abroad already bored with her milquetoast academic of a husband (Huy Nguyen) and plots to wreak havoc in the lives of acquaintances and old loves just to feel alive.

Hedda Gabler is a selfish schemer but it is impossible to not feel sympathy for her situation. She's a woman who is chafing under the constraints of a staid conventional society and justifiably enraged (from our contemporary viewpoint, anyway) to be losing her maiden name, and, thus, her own identity. Her complicating others' lives as a way of fighting the prospect of becoming an invisible appendage to a dull man's life may be wrong but it is also completely understandable.

Kevin V. Smith nearly matches Demerath's intensity as one of Hedda's old suitors, but this is Demerath's show. Her best allies are the versatile trio of musicians, led by the production's composer, Wain Parham. They play in eerie white death masks for much of the running time, but emerge to the forefront once the inevitable tragic end nears. Ibsen's original intent might have been to explore mental illness, but in this evocative reframing, it is the story of a woman fighting just to have her voice heard. It is a story which is sadly all too familiar in 2020.  v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Dmitry Samarov

Agenda Teaser

03.03.20
Mobilize: Super Tuesday Watch Party
Other Stuff
Mobilize: Super Tuesday Watch Party The Promontory
March 03
Kaveri Raina: Partings, Swaying to the Moon
Galleries & Museums
Kaveri Raina: Partings, Swaying to the Moon Patron
February 29
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation