Hedda Gabler: A Play With Live Music , Charlie and the Hashbrown Factory Chili Cook-Off, and more to do this weekend Arts and culture happenings from Fri 2/28 to Sun 3/1.

It's Leap Day weekend, spend your extra day wisely. We're here to help with a list of recommended things to do.

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

Or: