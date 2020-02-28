Hedda Gabler: A Play With Live Music, Charlie and the Hashbrown Factory Chili Cook-Off, and more to do this weekend 

click to enlarge
Lauren Demerath with (back, l to r) Wain Parham, Eric Loughlin and AmyGorelow in TUTA Theatre’s world premiere adaptation of Hedda Gabler: A Play with Live Music.
Austin D. Oie
It's Leap Day weekend, spend your extra day wisely. We're here to help with a list of recommended things to do.
Through 2/29:
Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery presents "The Joy: The Visibility Of Black Boy Childhood,"
an exhibition by photographer and Reader
contributor W.D. Floyd
. Fri-Sat noon-6 PM, Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery, 515 N. Halsted, semicolonchi.com, free.
Through 3/29:
TUTA presents a world premiere adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic Hedda Gabler: A Play With Live Music
, about a discontented wife whose efforts to control the fate of others unleashes tragedy. TUTA artistic director Jacqueline Stone adapted and directs the production, with original music by Wain Parham. Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Tue-Wed 2/25-2/26, 7:30 PM, Strawdog Theatre Company, 1802 W. Bernice, tuttheatre.org, $25-$40.
Through 4/12:
J.Nicole Brooks's world premiere at Lookingglass, Her Honor Jane Byrne
, focuses on Chicago's first woman mayor and the three weeks she spent living at the Cabrini-Green housing project. Brooks also directs a cast that includes Robert Cornelius, Thomas J. Cox, TaRon Patton, and Christine Mary Dunford as Byrne. Wed-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2 and 7:30 PM, Sun 2 PM; also Thu 3/12 and 3/26, 2 PM; Sun 3/22 and 4/5, 7:30 PM; Sun 3/8, 6 PM only; Sat 2/29 and 3/7, 7:30 PM only, Lookingglass Theatre Company, 821 N. Michigan, lookingglasstheatre.org, $55-$85.
2/28-3/1:
The pop-up "The Defunct Suits"
looks at stock market trade floors that were prevalent in the 90s and mid aughts. The streetwear brand, Escro, will have select items for sale. Opening day is 2/28 noon-7 PM. Tue-Sat noon-7 PM, Sun noon-5 PM, RSVP Gallery, 1753 N. Damen, rsvpgallery.com, free.
Jessie Edelman, Two of Us, 2019
Courtesy of ANDREW RAFACZ
2/28-4/11:
The solo exhibition "Golden Hour"
presents new paintings and sculptures from artist Jessie Edelman. Opening reception 2/28, 5-8 PM. Tue–Fri 11 AM–6 PM, Sat 11 AM–5 PM, Andrew Rafacz Gallery, 1749 W. Chicago, andrewrafacz.com, free.
Fri 2/28:
Leather Archives and Museum hosts Superhero Fetish After-Hours at the LA&M
, a fetish superhero event which coincides with C2E2. Revolution Brewing has donated beer for the event (as well as wine, soda, and water). Superhero or cosplay attire is highly encouraged. 6-9 PM, Leather Archives and Museum, 6418 N. Greenview, leatherarchives.org, free.
Fri 2/28:
It's the
Chicago premiere of the documentary Dusty Groove: The Sound of Transition.
Director Danielle Beverly, Dusty Groove owner Rick Wojcik, and others will participate in a Q&A following the screening. 7 PM, Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater, 78 E. Washington, cityofchicago.org/dcase, free.
Miller & Shellabarger Detail of "Untitled, Crochet (The Carnegie, Covington, KY)”
COURTESY OF WESTERN EXHIBITIONS
2/29-3/11:
In galleries one and two, married collaborators Miller
& Shellabarger look at romance, physicality, duality, and time in “Homo-entanglement.”
Utilizing performance, photography, books, and sculpture, the pair focus on queer identities and experiences. Opening reception 2/29,
5-8 PM. 2/29-3/11, Tue-Sat 11 AM-6 PM, Western Exhibitions, 1709 W. Chicago, westernexhibitions.com, free.
Sat 2/29:
Spudnik hosts Charlie & the Hashbrown Factory: 10th Annual Spudnik Press Chili Cook-Off
. Sixteen competing chefs will be challenged to make the best chili. Featured galleries and creative outlets in the cook-off are Candor Arts, Chicago Printers Guild, Hyde Park Art Center, Rohner Press, and One Design. Sat 2/29, 5-9 PM, Spudnik Press, 1821 W. Hubbard, spudnikpress.com, $40, $25 for artists and anyone 21 and under, $8 for kids 6-16, kids 5 and under free.
Sat 2/29:
Enjoy some of the best Leap Day-themed VHS clips with stand-up from Tucker Brookshire, Lucia Whalen, Chris Santiago, and Clare Austen-Smith during VHS: Leap to the Future
. 10 PM, the Lincoln Lodge, 2040 N. Milwaukee, thelincolnlodge.com, $7. v