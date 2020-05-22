Harvey rapper Ty Money bids adieu to the career-defining mixtape series Cinco de Money 

On May 5, Harvey rapper Ty Money released the fifth and final entry in his career-defining mixtape series, Cinco de Money , which he launched in 2015. Each volume has showcased what makes Money stand out: his vivid narratives of street life, freighted with pathos, delivered in a rush of syllables that cuts through the instrumentals like a souped-up car racing through a mountain tunnel. Cinco de Money 5 (self-released via SBMG LLC) highlights Money’s grasp of pop music: he dabs his clean, straightforward hooks with Auto-Tune, and on “Whoa Whoa” he delineates the honeyed sung chorus from the burly rapped verses with a precision that confirms the enduring magic of the old-school industry approach to pop songwriting. Money’s pop proclivities bear great fruit: his half-sung hook on “Whateva” manages to sound triumphant and sullen by turns, and these dueling moods create a strange, magnetic euphoria that only Money can capably deliver. v

