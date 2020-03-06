 Habibi’s gauzy surf rock will have you dreaming of summer | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

March 06, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Habibi’s gauzy surf rock will have you dreaming of summer 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Habibi

Habibi

Bailey Robb

RHabibi, Cam’s Jams

Fri 3/13, 9:30 PM, Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia, $15, $12 in advance, 21+

New York-based rock band Habibi can make any show, even one in the last weeks of winter, feel like a humid summer day spent lounging around and eating good food with friends—the good shit. Their music draws from surf rock and chipper 60s girl groups, and though it’s sweet, it never feels saccharine. This is largely a result of their exacting playing: all four members seem to move in lockstep, which allows for every lyric to be directly and clearly communicated. On their latest album, Anywhere but Here (Muddguts), Habibi convey a longing to do something—anything—whether it’s physically going somewhere or falling in love. Sometimes it’s both: on the love song “Hate Everyone but You,” singer Rahill Jamalifard fantasizes about ditching society and moving to the desert with her special someone. Her voice is crucial: it drips with effortless cool, every word and coo charmingly disaffected. It pairs nicely with Habibi’s melodies, which incorporate Middle Eastern influences—most prominently on psychedelic album closer “Come My Habibi,” which sounds just as assured and unfettered as everything they do. Habibi go their own way, but luckily we’re invited along for the ride.   v

More Concert Preview »

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Early Warnings (Music)
    Habibi, Cam’s Jams @ Hideout

    • Fri., March 13, 9:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

03.06.20
El Ritmo De La Tierra with Nino De Los Reyes, José Cortés, José Luis de la Paz
Music
El Ritmo De La Tierra with Nino De Los Reyes, José Cortés, José Luis de la Paz Instituto Cervantes
March 06
Numero Group presents Whispers Lounge night two featuring Organ Wolf and more
Music
Numero Group presents Whispers Lounge night two featuring Organ Wolf and more Dorian's
March 06
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation