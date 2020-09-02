Roll up for the percolator on the gig poster of the week 

Drive-ins have emerged as a popular method for getting concert audiences out in the world to see their favorite acts, and this week's gig poster advertises a show featuring some classic Chicago house-music artists. The singer, DJ, record producer, and Chicago native known as Green Velvet (born Curtis Alan Jones) did triple duty for this outdoor show at the newly configured Chicago Drive-In, in the parking lot of Bridgeview's SeatGeek Stadium. He collaborated with festival production company the Collectiv Presents to book the concert, which he's headlining, and he also designed the gig poster. All this might've been tough for another musician to handle, but Jones is a bit of a house-music superhero. He's responsible for one of the most recognizable house tracks of all time: 1992's "Coffee Pot (It's Time for the Percolator)," better known as "Percolator," which he released under the name Cajmere (one of several others he's used).

As with the other drive-in shows we've featured in this space, tickets are sold per vehicle. But unlike many outdoor and socially distanced concerts, this one is limited to ages 18 and up.

ARTIST: Curtis Alan Jones (aka Cajmere, aka Green Velvet)

GIG: Relief at the Drive-In Fest featuring Green Velvet, Derrick Carter, and Steve Gerard on Fri 9/4 at the Chicago Drive-In (SeatGeek Stadium) in Bridgeview

ARTIST INFO: instagram.com/officialgreenvelvet

