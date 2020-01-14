Announcing Green Space Sessions: Conversations on all things cannabis 

Green Space Sessions

Conversations on all things cannabis

What: A series of twelve conversations and educational talks in 2020 featuring experts on a variety of topics including medical, social equity, legal, growing and cooking with exhibitors onsite to facilitate ongoing conversations.

Where: Neighborhoods throughout Chicago. Join us Downtown or on the North, South or West side of Chicago.

Why: The Reader, an advocate for cannabis legalization since its founding in 1971, wants to do all it can to destigmatize and normalize cannabis the best way possible: Through education.

Supporting the Reader’s Green Space Sessions supports and complements the editorial efforts of the Reader. For information on exhibitor or vendor opportunities please contact Lisa at lsolomon@chicagoreader.com.

Green Space Sessions Schedule

Tickets Required. Many sessions are free.

Please note that dates, venues, and topics are subject to change prior to ticketing.

Wednesday, February 5, 6-9pm: Pain Management & Staying Safe w/ Cannabis & CBD, at 2112 Creative Industries Incubator. Free; ticket required.

Thursday, March 19: “Growing and Harvesting” at the Flower & Garden Show, Navy Pier.

Wednesday, April 1: A No Fools Guides to Cannabis Basics: Cannabinoids, Terpenes, Flavonoids & Methods of Consumption (A Kick-off to NECANN IL / Illinois Cannabis Convention)

May: Social Equity [South Side]

May: Women's Health, Fertility & the Endocannabinoid System [Downtown]

June: Part of Reader Pride Event: Cooking with Cannabis [South Side]

July: Pain Management: Cannabis vs. Opioids [Andersonville/Rogers Park]

August: Cannabis for Seniors—for Patients and Caregivers [Senior Facility]

September: Cancer & Cannabis; Crohn's & Digestive Disorders [West Side]

Thursday, September 10th: The Higher Holidays: Cooking with Cannabis [Location tbd]

November: Autism & Cannabis; Cannabis vs. Benzos: Managing Anxiety & Depression [Downtown]

Additional 2020 Cannabis Events

April 3-4: NECANN IL / Illinois Cannabis Convention, Chicago Hilton, necann.com/2020-illinos

October: Second Annual Reader Cannabis Expo and Day of Education