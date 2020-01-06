Green Jellÿ keep bonehead comedy metal rolling 

In the bustling genre of comedy metal, Los Angeles band Green Jellÿ are at least the second best around. These guys have been hammering out goofy, boneheaded, nursery-rhyme-biting, pop-culture-poking rock since they emerged in 1981 as Green Jellö. (They changed the spelling of their name—but not its pronunciation—in 1991, after Kraft Foods inevitably issued a cease-and-desist order.) Green Jellÿ are best known for their aggro, sludgy adaptation of “Three Little Pigs,” which first appeared on their debut full-length, 1989’s Triple Live Möther Gööse at Budokan. They later re-recorded that tune (and several other tracks from Möther Gööse) for the 1992 video album Cereal Killer and 1993’s accompanying Cereal Killer Soundtrack. In the newer version, Pauly Shore and Tool front man Maynard James Keenan voice the fictional swine, and Tool’s Danny Carey plays drums. Green Jellÿ called it a day in 1995, perhaps because their shtick was getting tired, but since reuniting in 2008 they’ve been on the road pretty regularly. Though none of their other hits has touched the mainstream quite like “Three Little Pigs,” lead vocalist and sole constant member Bill Manspeaker always manages to keep himself in the public eye. He recently livestreamed himself shaking down a Canadian show promoter who’d stiffed the band on their guarantee: Manspeaker tracked him down at his home, banged on the door, and of course demanded to speak to him while yelling, “Little pig, little pig, let me in.” Green Jellÿ haven’t released an album in ten years, but in 2019 they put out a new single, “Silence of the Sponge,” a speed-metal-influenced take on the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song. In case you’re wondering “Are Green Jellÿ actually good?” the answer is no, of course they’re not. But neither are Gwar, and crap quality doesn’t make either band any less fun. v