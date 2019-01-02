July 17, 2020 Sponsored Content: | Google Fiber Webpass (sponsored advertising)
Did you know there’s a simple way you can save up to $1200 a year right now? It’s called cutting the cord – or ditching traditional cable TV for streaming alternatives – and it’s easier to do now more than ever.
Streaming lets you watch the same shows, movies, and sports that are on traditional TV, but using the internet instead of cable. And most streaming services offer original content you can’t get on cable. So why pay for hundreds of channels you never watch? With streaming, you choose the shows and channels that are important to you and leave the rest, like the hefty cable bill, behind.
If you’re thinking about joining the streaming revolution, the first thing you’ll need is fast, reliable internet. In Chicago, Google Fiber Webpass is an ideal choice for cord-cutters. Google Fiber Webpass is an internet-only company that delivers speeds fast enough for a flawless streaming experience, no matter how many people are connected.
An average cable bill totals a whopping $217.42 per month.* Compare that to most streaming services, which cost about $10 to $50 a month (some are even free!), and you can see why so many people are cutting the cord. On top of that, some cell phone providers also offer free streaming services to their customers. With all these options, you can easily combine a few different streaming services, get all your favorite shows, and still save a good chunk of change. There aren’t any cancellation fees either, so you can cancel and reactivate your service whenever you want.
No more sneaky hidden fees or surprises on your bill.
If you’ve ever opened a cable bill and been blindsided by hidden fees, you’re definitely not alone. According to Consumer Reports, two-thirds of Americans say they are paying more now in surprise charges than they did five years ago, and those fees are on the rise. Steaming services rarely feature any hidden fees. They charge one flat subscription rate, so you’ll know exactly what you’ll be paying every month. No more surprises on your bill!
Your TV, your way
Streaming gives you total control over your TV. Tailor your own custom "TV package" to get just the shows and networks you want, and not a mystery bundle of channels or pricey add ons for premium content. You also have the freedom to watch whatever you want, whenever and wherever, on any device. Don’t get boxed in to watching TV only in rooms with a cable box.
Here in Chicago, it’s not just streamers that are switching to Google Fiber Webpass over cable internet. Gamers, work-from-homers, seasonal travellers and heavy interneters all love the super fast speeds and hassle-free service Google Fiber Webpass provides. For the past 15 years, the company has been disrupting the market by offering only the fastest speeds possible in each building they serve (no more speed tiers), equally fast upload and download speeds, and a contract-free sign up for one low rate. That means no added fees or promotional pricing that goes up after a year.
Even signing up is quick and easy. Just make a free installation appointment online or over the phone for a time that’s convenient for you. The technician will show up right on time and is usually in and out within a few minutes. No more four-hour windows or waiting around all day! Visit their website today to sign up and take advantage of all it has to offer.
