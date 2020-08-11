Good Fuck are really putting out 

click to enlarge Jenny Pulse and Tim Kinsella of Good Fuck perform in the southern Italian coastal city of Bari in early 2020

Vito Lauciello

In early March, Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse, aka eclectic, philosophical pop duo Good Fuck, fled the disastrous initial COVID-19 outbreak in their new home of Italy to return to their old home of Chicago—and since then, they've been working overtime hours on their music almost every day and releasing compelling work at a breakneck pace. The postindustrial jams and sophisticated ballads on their recent EPs and singles—Gossip Wolf counts eight from the past few months—ring with political rage and echo with nostalgic sadness, all filtered through the suspended quality of life in the amniotic sac of quarantine. Among many highlights are the sweepingly cinematic single "6 Specific Ambiguous Losses," sales of which benefit Assata's Daughters, and Highway Galazozo Saint Christopher, five tracks of charming mutant dub and club music that the band describe as "greatest hits from our ditched third album."

Singer-songwriter and audio engineer Devin Davis—whose self-recorded psychedelic-pop masterpiece Lonely People of the World, Unite! remains one of Chicago's all-time stickiest headphone albums 16 years after its release—has spent many months working to open his new sound-design and recording studio, Trailhead Sound, and now is about the time he'd hoped to see the first clients walking through its doors. Naturally, COVID-19 has its own schedule, so Davis is adjusting: last weekend he announced on Instagram that he's keen to arrange jobs remotely. The services on offer include music composition, mixing, sound effects, and voice-over audio—hit up trailheadsound.com for details!

No-wave miscreants End Result emerged in 1979, during the first wave of Chicago punk, and until recently their output was all from the 1980s. Last year Alona's Dream put out a vinyl reissue of their 1982 cassette, The Seven Year Locust Returns, and the band's only other release was a 1985 12-inch called Ward. But End Result have been playing again sporadically since 2007, and last week they took their reunion to the next level by dropping a fresh batch of tracks! The unrelentingly strange Let Them Eat Cake was largely recorded at Links Hall, and you can buy it straight from the End Result Bandcamp page. v



