 Ghostly International celebrates two decades of putting out eclectic electronic sounds | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

October 11, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Ghostly International celebrates two decades of putting out eclectic electronic sounds 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Tobacco

Tobacco

the seven fields of aphelion (maureen boyle)

RGhostly 20 with Tobacco, Shigeto (live), Drama, Steve Hauschildt, SV4 (DJ)

Sat 10/19, 8 PM, Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $25 ($30 includes 21+ show at Smart Bar), 18+

RGhostly 20 (Smart Bar) with Ciel (DJ), Galcher Lustwerk (DJ), JTC, Shigeto & Charles Trees (DJ)
Sat 10/19, 10 PM, Smart Bar, 3730 N. Clark, $25 ($30 includes earlier show at Metro), 21+

This year Michigan-born, New York-raised record label Ghostly International celebrates two decades of releasing cutting-edge electronic sounds. As part of the festivities it’s throwing a party called Ghostly 20 in its own honor at Metro this week. The label was founded in Ann Arbor in 1999 by Sam Valenti IV, who was inspired by the sound and culture of the Detroit techno movement. Ghostly’s first release was Matthew Dear’s debut single, “Hands Up for Detroit,” and before long the label had expanded beyond dance music into a wide variety of electronic genres; over the years it’s put out releases by chillwave artist Com Truise, trip-hoppy dream pop duo Phantogram, and minimal gloom band HTRK. The lineup of Ghostly 20 draws from this eclectic roster; Black Moth Super Rainbow front man Thomas Fec headlines with his lo-fi, blown-out techno project Tobacco, and the bill also includes performances by jazzy hip-hop producer Shigeto (performing live) and spacey Chicago duo Drama. Opening the show is local synth artist Steve Hauschildt (a former member of minimal ambient trio Emeralds), whose compositions create warm cinematic soundscapes. Stay for the full show for maximum effect, as each act takes you to a distinctly different but equally lush and hazy headspace.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Ghostly 20 with Tobacco, Shigeto (live), Drama, Steve Hauschildt, SV4 (DJ set)

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Ghostly 20 with Tobacco, Shigeto (live), Drama, Steve Hauschildt, SV4 (DJ set) @ Metro

    • Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Ghostly 20 with Ciel, Galcher Lustwerk, JTC, Shigeto & Charles Trees (DJ)

    Recommended 21+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Ghostly 20 with Ciel, Galcher Lustwerk, JTC, Shigeto & Charles Trees (DJ) @ Smart Bar

    • Sat., Oct. 19, 10 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

10.11.19
<i>King Hedley II</i>
Performing Arts
King Hedley II Court Theatre
September 12
<i>Blue Stockings</i>
Performing Arts
Blue Stockings Den Theatre
September 13
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation