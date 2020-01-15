Getting Lay'd: Lessons in potato chip diplomacy 

click to enlarge Of the seven out of 18 flavors the panel accepted as edible, five of them were Thai.

Mike Sula

It's 2020, and weed is legal, and the world is ending, and there's nothing else to do but eat potato chips. We at the Reader have a long tradition of feeding the trolls of the Frito-Lay company, particularly when it comes to things like cappuccino chips.

click to enlarge The rejects were collected in a bowl that is now a superfund site.

Mike Sula