Getting Lay'd: Lessons in potato chip diplomacy 

click to enlarge Of the seven out of 18 flavors the panel accepted as edible, five of them were Thai.

Mike Sula

It's 2020, and weed is legal, and the world is ending, and there's nothing else to do but eat potato chips. We at the Reader have a long tradition of feeding the trolls of the Frito-Lay company, particularly when it comes to things like cappuccino chips.

click to enlarge The rejects were collected in a bowl that is now a superfund site.

Mike Sula

But the worldview of Lay’s is broad and inclusive and bigger than the snack aisle at Park to Shop in Bridgeport, which is huge. The selection of Lay’s is dazzling and confounding. Not long ago I swept up a dozen varieties of Lay’s, formulated from a chemistry set of flavoring agents (disodium inosinate, L-alanine, sugar) to appeal to the Chinese palate.They sat in a pile until I picked up a dozen more Thai flavors at Talard Thai Asian Market a few weeks later. I’m not in the habit of playing favorites but the results were pretty clear to the distinguished panel of tasters I assembled, who—with the exception of one miscreant who claimed to love every single flavor he shoved into his gob—preferred the Thai flavors to the Chinese.In general the Chinese chips suffered from an overabundance of sugar (or aspartame) and a discombobulating lack of salt. The Thai crisps are more of a mystery, with vague and relatively little information in their listed ingredients. Maybe that lends to their appeal, but they are definitely more complex, and closer to what they’re billed as. Of the seven out of 18 flavors the panel accepted as edible, five of them were Thai.We tried Mexican Tomato Chicken Flavor Lay’s so you don’t have to. What follows is summary of our work. Evaluators are identified by their code names, based on their admitted eating habits and preferences:, aka Jaded Food Writer, aka Bland Midwestern Palate, aka Learned to Like Eggs, aka Loves a Shrimp Chip, aka Shameless Dog Palate: Cucumber: China: Cucumber powder, aspartame: I don’t like the smell of this. Reminds me of spa water.: Smells like fake cucumber. More like a melon. We can eat one of these with the yogurt flavor.: It has a sweetness cucumbers don’t have, sort of a sugar cookie thing going on.: No: Wasabi: China: Mislabeled with cucumber ingredients: It doesn’t have the sinus-scouring signature of wasabi, or even horseradish. There’s more sugar than salt.: It’s not very hot—just a hint of wasabi.: It doesn’t fulfill its promise.: I’d eat that in an airport.: No: Texas Grilled BBQ: China: Mislabeled with cucumber ingredients: There’s a picture of a rare New York Strip on the bag so before you even open it there’s a fundamental disconnect about what Texas barbecue is.: In China it's salted cardboard.: No: Roasted Chicken Wing: China: Roasted artificial chicken wings seasoning: It’s not just a ruffle situation but a waffle situation.: This is powdered chicken soup mix. Lipton’s.: No: Hot Chili Squid: Thailand: Milk, squid: This is a ruffled situation. Our first Thai flavor.: Smells like a pile of seafood.: Still on the sweet side, but I'd definitely eat this bag.: It tastes like how I’d imagine those words would taste: some deep-fried squid with dipping sauce.: Yes: Grilled Eel: China: Fish, shrimp, soy, dairy: This smells like—SNIFFS—smells like your sweaty running socks after two days.: I like it already.: It tastes like super old ginger. Ohhhh! Grocery store sushi!: A step up from gas station sushi.: No.: Italian Red Meat Flavor: China: Artificial Red Meat Flavor, Edible Chili Flavor Essence: Judging by the bag, Italian Red Meat Flavor is Mandarin for Bolognese.: This just smells like shrimp chips.: You love a shrimp chip.: This is what I imagine the bottom of a can of tomato sauce would taste like.: None of these are salty enough. A Lay’s is salty as a motherfucker. This would be better with more salt.: No: Salted Egg: Thailand: Ribotides: I was told this sells out at Talard as soon as they get it.: That might be the saltiest one we’ve had.: They have a hot moment at the end, which I appreciate.: Yes: Mexican Chicken Tomato: China: Edible essence: Is this supposed to be a tinga?: These are sickly sweet. Ketchup.: Tomato paste. I need palate cleanser.: It tastes like artificial tomato perfume.: Hard no: Yogurt: China: Mislabeled cucumber again: It’s sweet again, like a creamsicle.: This might work paired with the cucumber.: Am I crazy to say dulce de leche?: Tie: Lime: China: Cucumber label again: Lime with no citrus kick to it. A very muted lime flavor. Like key lime pie.: The LaCroix of potato chips.: You could sell this to someone who drinks that bullshit.: This is a yes for me. You’re out of your fucking minds, guys.: No: Fried Crab: China: Flounder powder, mactra powder: Bad seafood.: If this was Old Bay-flavored I’d say yes. Needs more salt. It does taste like crab-flavored seafood ramen.: No: Numb & Spicy Hot Pot: China: sesame, Sichuan pepper, fennel Disoium-5' ribonucleotide: I’m gonna need another Coors Light.: Hardcore Italian seasoning. I don’t know if it's numbing or hot but I am pro that one. It tastes nothing like it’s supposed to taste like. Like margherita pizza.: Almost a bruschetta with a shit-ton of basil on it.: Yes.: Green Curry: Thailand: Packaging gas: This tastes like exactly what it says it is.: It tastes like grass.: Yes: Miengkam Krobos (aka one-bite salad): Thailand: Shrimp, soybeans: It tastes like Crunchberries. . .: . . with lime.: Yes: River Prawn and Spicy Sauce: Thailand: Natural Identical Flavor: This is a game changer in chip innovation. Two flavors in one bag: freshwater prawn and a spicy dipping sauce.: I do not ever want that again.: That’s good!: No.: Spicy Crayfish: China: Crayfish: Ugh. Ughh, No! It smells like a dirty restaurant.: That just tastes like handful of dried shrimp. . . in mop water.: NoShrimp Tom Yumish, shrimpNailed it.Yes