 Get your nuts together | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

December 11, 2020 City Life | Public Service Announcement

Get your nuts together 

Upcoming events and distractions from our listings coordinator

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge pranay-pareek-twb7r7flue8-unsplash.jpg

Pranay Pareek / Unsplash

We’re coming up on the Winter Solstice (the Farmer’s Almanac tells me that it’s at exactly 4:02 AM on Monday, December 21) so I hope all of you have been like the good little squirrels of the forest and depositing your acorns at the First Nutional Bank to get ready for hibernating in your treehouse this season.

(an excerpt of Now That Summer is Gone, a 1938 Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies short directed by Frank Tashlin.)

If you haven’t yet, it’s a good time to pull down your storm windows, change the filter on the furnace inlet, and/or insulate your windows with plastic. For renters who might need some assistance, it’s perfectly OK to check in with your landlord or maintenance person to see if this is stuff they can help out with. A little bit of preventative work can save you on your heat bills and save them the possibility of bigger repairs down the road. And if you’re renting, and your landlord refuses to do necessary repairs, here’s Illinois Legal Aid’s advice.

Once you’re all settled in and squirreled away (sorry) (no, not sorry), make yourself a bowl of arroz caldo, one of my favorite foods. If you’re familiar with this dish from the Philippines, I prefer leaving the safflower out, and you can also do it without the fish sauce. Check out this recipe from the Kawaling Pinoy blog. And make a big batch to share on December 21 while you watch Hamid Drake and Michael Zerang celebrate properly with their annual Solstice concerts.

Things to read, listen to, or try out this weekend:

Upcoming virtual events:

  v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Public Service Announcement »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • The <i>Chicago Reader</i> Book Club presents Riva Lehrer

    Recommended Agenda Online
    The Chicago Reader Book Club presents Riva Lehrer (Reader Events)

    • Thu., Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Pasión Latina featuring Ana María Martínez, René Barbera, David Portillo, Mario Rojas, Richard Ollarsaba, Denis Vélez, Ricardo José Rivera, Craig Terry, and more

    Recommended Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Online
    Pasión Latina featuring Ana María Martínez, René Barbera, David Portillo, Mario Rojas, Richard Ollarsaba, Denis Vélez, Ricardo José Rivera, Craig Terry, and more (International)

    • Sun., Dec. 13, 6 p.m.

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Online
    John Henry's Friends benefit for Keswell School featuring Steve Earle & the Dukes, Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Lucinda Williams, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Josh Ritter, Matt Savage, Shawn Colvin, Mastersons, Warren Haynes (Rock, Pop, Etc)

    • Sun., Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • <i>The Rip Nelson Holiday Quarantine Special</i>

    Recommended The Short List (Theater) Online
    The Rip Nelson Holiday Quarantine Special (Theater & Performance)

    • 12/4-1/9: Thu-Fri 8 PM, Sat 7:30 and 9:30 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Wed 12/23, 8 PM; no performance Thu 1/1 $25
    • Buy Tickets

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Online
    Andrew Bird Gezelligheid concert (Rock, Pop, Etc)

    • Sun., Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Online
    Artist talk about The Roedelius Cells featuring Tim Story and Hans-Joachim Roedelius in conversation (Special Events)

    • Sun., Dec. 13, 2 p.m.

  • Recommended Free All Ages Agenda Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard Online
    Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang's 30th annual Winter Solstice Concerts (Experimental)

    • Mon., Dec. 21, 6:30 a.m. & 8 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Online
    Chris White Trio perform A Charlie Brown Christmas (Jazz)

    • Sun., Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) The Short List (Theater) Online
    Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, Adventure Sandwich (Miscellaneous)

    • Sat., Dec. 12, 5 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Trending

Welcome to Quarantinaville
Yule be home for Christmas with Manual Cinema and Hell in a Handbag
Will Bloodshot Records stay in the saddle?
Be part of The Clique with Girls Like Us
To trust or not to trust . . .
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

12.11.20
CIVLization episode 3 featuring Superknova, Quin Kirchner, Minor Moon, AMI
Music
CIVLization episode 3 featuring Superknova, Quin Kirchner, Minor Moon, AMI
December 11
<i>Parched</i>
Performing Arts
Parched
April 24
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation