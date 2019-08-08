Gauche make D.C. punk for the disenfranchised everywhere on A People’s History of Gauche 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
D.C. postpunk unit Gauche exemplify their hometown DIY scene—partly because it seems like everyone in that tight-knit community is connected to the band. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Daniele Yandel drums in Priests and helps runs the Sister Polygon label; vocalist and bassist Mary Jane Regalado, who plays in Providence group Downtown Boys, also performs with two members of Gauche, keyboardist Pearie Sol and guitarist Jason P. Barnett, in D.C. band Cool People. In 2016 Sol released a solo cassette of “organ punk” recordings through Sister Polygon, and Barnett is also in Flamers. Yandel, Regalado, Sol, and Barnett launched Gauche in late 2014, and bassist and drummer Laurie Spector (of Foul Swoops and Hothead) joined before their 2015 debut EP, Get Away With Gauche. Since then, they’ve further fleshed out their sound by adding saxophonist and vocalist Adrienne Berry (a touring member of Downtown Boys) and recruiting a rotating cast of friends in their writing and recording process. (As Regalado told Bandcamp in July, “We’re kind of a collective.”) Unsurprisingly, when Gauche bust out a shout-along chorus in one of their skeletal, dance-focused songs, it can feel like everyone on the eastern seaboard has joined in. On their recent debut full-length, A People’s History of Gauche (Merge), the band confront patriarchal privilege, economic hardship, and technological dystopia atop zigzagging guitars, nimble funk rhythms, and whimsical, melodic keyboard and sax. Anyone marginalized by capitalism or just plain priced out of a place they’ve called home should find at least one song on the album that resonates so strongly they’ll want to yell the chorus along with Gauche. v