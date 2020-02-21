 Ganavya Doraiswamy & Rajna Swaminathan confront historical oppressions with a fusion of jazz and Carnatic music | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

February 21, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Ganavya Doraiswamy & Rajna Swaminathan confront historical oppressions with a fusion of jazz and Carnatic music 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

RFrequency Festival presents Rajna Swaminathan & Ganavya Doraiswamy

Sun 3/1, 2 PM, Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater, 78 E. Washington, free, all-ages

The works of Ganavya Doraiswamy and Rajna Swaminathan offer a highly personal take on Carnatic music (South Indian classical music) that seamlessly blends ideas from different time periods and genres. On Doraiswamy’s debut album, 2018’s Aikyam: Onnu (Yāttirai), the vocalist and composer suffuses jazz standards such as George Gershwin’s “Summertime” and Hoagy Carmichael's “Skylark” with a spirit all her own, singing in a mix of English and Tamil, using styles beholden to the tradition of vocal jazz as well as to Carnatic music, and interweaving the material with Tamil anticolonial songs and Indian spirituals. The eloquence with which she merges these systems highlights her interest in addressing caste-based oppression and makes a provocative invitation for us to consider the commonalities between different cultures. On her 2019 album Of Agency and Abstraction (Biophilia), Swaminathan plays the mridangam, a traditional double-headed drum, with an ensemble that sometimes includes Doraiswamy, creating jazz pieces that draw from Carnatic music to bolster their restless tension and invigorating energy. At their duo performance at this year’s Frequency Festival (booked by former Reader staff writer Peter Margasak), Doraiswamy and Swaminathan will fluidly move between their own original compositions, devotional poems, Buddhist texts, and jazz standards. Their music tackles historical systems of oppression, and they aim to explore these social realities in a manner that provides opportunities for healing. Expect musically and thematically multifaceted works that open up a space for deep contemplation.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Rajna Swaminathan & Ganavya Doraiswamy @ Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater

    • Sun., March 1, 2 p.m.

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.21.20
Dorian Electra, Alice Longyu Gao, Umru and friends
Music
Dorian Electra, Alice Longyu Gao, Umru and friends Subterranean
February 21
Amalea Tshilds, Tim Kaiser
Music
Amalea Tshilds, Tim Kaiser Constellation
February 21
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation