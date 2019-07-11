Galcher Lustwerk merges rap and deep house in his spellbinding songs 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Cleveland native Galcher Lustwerk (who prefers to leave his birth name unknown) raps and produces deep-house instrumentals, but you can’t properly describe his music as some combination of house and hip-hop (and he absolutely does not make “hip-house”). Now based in New York, Lustwerk primarily appears interested in spellbinding grooves, in which he siphons trancelike qualities from laid-back sounds outside of electronic music. On last year’s 200% Galcher (Lustwerk Music) he works mellow jazz sax and modern funk bass into his cool house instrumentals. He’s got a flair for skeletal melodies, and manages to make his tracks feel lavish even when the only sound is the drum on “Idhouse” murmuring like a heartbeat. He nestles his vocals into his beats, rapping at a volume just above a whisper; on “Template” he murmurs so quietly you can practically hear him lick his lips between verses, as though he’s falling into a dreamlike state induced by his own music. The chugging rhythms of “Life” propel a brief rap about the drive to find a partner, buy property, and have children, and Lustwerk’s ambiguous lyrics and calming monotone add to the hypnotizing feel—whether you aspire to that lifestyle or not. v